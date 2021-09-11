NVIDIA May Release GeForce RTX 2060 With 12GB VRAM Late This Year Or Early Next Year

Portal VideoCardz reports that NVIDIA plans to launch a GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card equipped with 12 GB of memory. Thus, the manufacturer wants to compensate for the shortage of the GeForce RTX 3060 model.

At the beginning of the year, NVIDIA returned to the market the GeForce RTX 2060 model with 6 GB of video memory. With this step, the manufacturer decided to compensate for the then just beginning shortage of graphics accelerators of the new Ampere family. The decision was made even before the launch of the GeForce RTX 3060 model, so the GeForce RTX 2060 should have been a good choice for those who did not need a new generation of flagship models, but needed a new mid-range graphics card.

In March, NVIDIA released the GeForce RTX 3060 model. The card received 12 GB of video memory and offered a competitive level of performance, as well as software protection against mining. However, the manufacturer made a mistake by accidentally releasing a video driver that completely unlocked the performance of the video card in mining, which led to a shortage of GeForce RTX 3060 and a sharp increase in prices.

Later, NVIDIA released an updated GeForce RTX 3060 LHR model with hardware protection against mining. However, the company could not solve the problem with the availability of the card at the recommended price. As writes VideoCardz, this forced NVIDIA to look for alternative solutions to the issue.

With reference to its sources, the resource reports that the manufacturer is going to release an updated GeForce RTX 2060 on the Turing architecture. The card is built on a printed circuit board with model number PG161 and is equipped with 12 GB of GDDR6 video memory. There is no exact data yet about which GP will be used in its basis. NVIDIA has allegedly already informed its partners that the accelerator may go on sale at the end of this year or in January of the future, depending on how quickly it will be possible to set up the production of the GPU for this card.