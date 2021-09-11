On the latest MacBooks, screens are cracking en masse and for no apparent reason. Apple does not recognize marriage

Users of the 2020 Apple MacBook have faced an issue where the screen is cracking for no apparent reason – at least hundreds have been affected. They have to pay for expensive repairs from their wallet, since Yablokoye service centers do not believe that users are not involved in the defect. The American law firm is preparing to file a class action lawsuit against Apple and is looking for potential participants.



A class action lawsuit against Apple is being prepared

Owners of the latest M1-based MacBook Air and Pro laptops could sue Apple for no apparent reason cracked displays.

According to Tom’s Hardware, the American law firm Migliaccio & Rathod has been searching for expensive laptops victims of an unusual “disease” since August 2021 in order to file a class action lawsuit against the “apple” company on their behalf and demand compensation for damages.

As the source notes, recently there have been more frequent complaints from users who have encountered a problem in which the screen cracks by itself. This issue, in particular, was raised on the popular discussion platform Reddit and Apple’s Internet forum. The corresponding topic opened on the last one, at the time of publication of this material, had collected several hundred comments, 675 users checked in by clicking the “I have this question too” button under the original post.

This is what cracks suddenly appear on your MacBook Pro screen

The company does not recognize the marriage, Apple repair specialists in many cases confidently name the cause of the breakdown, shifting responsibility to the owner of the device, but at the same time claim that they have never encountered such a problem.

With rare exceptions, users cannot obtain warranty repairs. Defect elimination costs an average of $ 600 – the exact amount depends on the device model and the place of purchase.

This is far from the first problem with Apple laptops that the company initially did not want to recognize and solve. For example, only in the summer of 2018, the Cupertinos agreed to repair defective butterfly keyboards with sticky keys in the 2015-2017 MacBook for free. release. This, too, was preceded by a class action lawsuit.

Circumstances of the problem

Analysis of user reports allows us to conclude that the picture of what is happening with the screens of the new MacBooks in most cases is approximately the same, with minimal differences.

As a rule, cracks of various lengths and localization occur after opening the laptop lid, less often when adjusting the angle of the lid. Moreover, users claim that before the problem appeared, the laptop was at rest, its lid closed and opened without the use of excessive force. Apart from them, there was no one else who could physically damage the device in the room with the laptop.

It is noteworthy that some of those noted on the Apple forum draw attention to the fact that the crack seems to be located not on the surface of the display, but inside it.

No eligibility for warranty repair

At the same time, in service centers, damaged laptops are very quickly diagnosed: a small object (about the size of a grain of rice) hit between the keyboard and the display. Such an inconspicuous object, according to Apple experts, could “push through” the screen when closing the lid of the MacBook and lead to cracks.

Such cases are not warranted – after all, the user himself has shown carelessness, therefore, in such a situation, one usually does not have to rely on free repairs. However, one of the visitors to the Apple forum, living in the UK, claims that he was able to get repairs under warranty, “pushing the right points” of the specialists of the company’s service center.

Meanwhile, victims of damage to the MacBook screen continue to put forward theories explaining the cracks. For example, an Apple forum user with the nickname tango_red_pearl suggested that this could provoke a violation of the heat exchange of the laptop case with the environment. Allegedly hard (Hard shell case) plastic cases, including those sold by Apple, do not allow the aluminum case to freely “give off” heat to the atmosphere, which leads to overheating in the area of ​​the screen and causes deformation of the matrix.

More about problem devices

The devices that are experiencing the above issues are the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro, released by Apple in November 2020. Both laptops are powered by the ARM-based M1 processor (SoC). Previously, the Cupertinians produced computers on Intel chips, but later it was decided to abandon this practice.

The latest MacBook Air, according to the manufacturer, thanks to the new processor, can work up to 18 hours on a single charge in video viewing mode and up to 15 hours in Internet surfing mode. Externally, the laptop has not changed in comparison with the previous generation, but inside it now has no active cooling system.

The updated MacBook Pro after the transition to the M1 chip also did not change externally. The professional 13-inch version of the Apple laptop, according to the company, is capable of 20 hours of work without recharging in video mode and 17 hours of Internet surfing.

At the start of sales, the price of the new generation MacBook Air was 100 thousand rubles. for a package with a 256 GB SSD. MacBook Pro could be purchased for 130 thousand rubles. in minimal configuration.

In August 2021, CNews wrote that Apple, according to some reports, is going to release an updated MacBook Air in “rainbow” body colors, like the iMac 2021. The laptop is expected to be released in the summer of 2022 and will be built on the M1X processor. Together with it, he will receive a new miniLED screen instead of an IPS panel and a more strict design in the style of the MacBook Pro.