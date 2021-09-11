Pele spoke about his condition after surgery :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the ex-footballer, he feels better every day and looks forward to playing

Read us on News News

Photo: GLobal Look Press



Former Brazilian football player Pele continues to recover from surgery to remove a tumor. He told about this on his Instagram page.

“Friends, every day I feel a little better. I’m looking forward to playing again, but I still need a few days to recover, ”the Brazilian wrote.

On August 31, it became known that Pele was undergoing a routine examination. However, later, the ex-football player said that during the examination, the doctors found a suspicious neoplasm in the colon and decided to carry out an operation to remove it.

On September 6, the Brazilian said that he had successfully undergone the operation and thanked the doctors for taking care of his health.

Messi reacted to overcoming Pele’s goal for the national team



Pele is the only three-time world champion in football, he won the tournament in 1958, 1962, 1970. In total, he played 92 matches with the Brazilian national team, in which he scored 77 goals. The striker played for the Brazilian “Santos” (1956-1974) and the American “New York Cosmos” (1975-1977).

In 2000, FIFA recognized Diego Maradona and Pele as the best footballers of the 20th century. The Argentinean won the internet vote, while the Brazilian was chosen by FIFA officials.