Premier League Latin American footballers canceled suspension from upcoming matches

Latin American footballers who play in the Premier League were allowed to take part in the upcoming matches. Twitter journalist Paul Joyce.

This became possible after Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agreed to withdraw their demands to impose sanctions on footballers.

Earlier, FIFA, at the request of the national football federations of Brazil, Paraguay, Mexico and Chile, banned 11 players playing in the Premier League from participating in official games for their clubs for five days. The sanctions are due to the fact that English clubs refused to release these players for the qualification matches for the 2022 World Cup in South America.

Earlier it became known that the International Football Federation (FIFA) imposed sanctions on Brazilian football players “Zenith” Malcolm and Claudinho. Due to the FIFA ban, the players will not be able to play in the match of the 7th round of the Russian Premier League against Akhmat (September 11) and in the Champions League group stage game against Chelsea (September 14).