Programs of Russian figure skaters in the new season: Trusova – soundtracks from “Frida” and “Cruella”, Kostornaya – blues, Shcherbakova and Tuktamysheva – east – Figure skating

Almost all the compositions under which Russian figure skaters will perform in the new season have become known.

The athletes will present their programs at the test skates of the national team in Chelyabinsk, which will be held on September 11 and 12.

Kamila Valieva

Short program – In Memoriam (Kirill Richter), free program – “Bolero” (Maurice Ravel).

Alena Kostornaya

Short program – I Am The One (Beth Hart), free program – “Winter” (Antonio Vivaldi).

Alexandra Trusova

Short program – the soundtrack for the film “Frida” (Elliot Goldenthal), free program – Soundtrack for the movie “Cruella”: excerpts from songs I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges), Call Me Cruella (Florence and the Machine) and The True Story of Cruella’s Birth (Nicholas Britell).

Anna Shcherbakova

Short program – The Songs of Distant Earth (Kirill Richter), free program – the soundtrack for the series “The Master and Margarita” (Igor Kornelyuk), and also used the track Ruska by the group Apocalyptica and Lacrimosa from “Requiem” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart performed by David Garrett.

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva

Short program – tango “Oblivion” (Astor Piazzolla, performed by Mission), free program – Arabia (Khanin El Alam) and My Love Music (Artem Uzunov).

Daria Usacheva

Short program – soundtrack to the movie “The Greatest Showman” (Lauren Allred), arbitrary program – an excerpt from the aria Nessun Dorma from the opera “Turandot” by Giacomo Puccini.

Maya Khromykh

Short program – I’ll Take Care of You (Beth Hart), free program – Roxanne tango from the movie “Moulin Rouge”.

Sofya Samodurova

Short program – New Rules (Dua Lipa), free program – soundtrack from the movie “Mulan”.

Elizaveta Nugumanova

Short program – Die Fledermaus (Johann Strauss), free – unknown.

Ksenia Sinitsyna

Short program – “Lullaby” (Pyotr Tchaikovsky), free program – soundtrack from the TV series “Queen’s Move”.

Online test rentals: Valieva, Shcherbakova, Kolyada, Sinitsina with Katsalapov and other stars start the season

Why are skater test runs so important and valuable? Explaining in detail