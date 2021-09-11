Putin presented state awards to the gold medalists of the Tokyo Olympics

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the athletes of the national team who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, during which state awards were presented.

Orders were awarded to all gold medalists, as well as gymnast Dina Averina, who won a silver medal. She became a Knight of the Order of Friendship. The same order was awarded to 26 more Olympians, including athlete Maria Lasitskene (absent from the ceremony), fencers Sofia Pozdnyakova and Sofia Velikaya, swimmer Yevgeny Rylov, tennis player Andrei Rublev (absent), gymnasts Nikita Nagorny and Angelina Melnikova, taekwondo player Maxim Khramtsov and others …

Synchronized swimmers Alexandra Patskevich, Svetlana Romashina and Alla Shishkina were awarded the Order of Alexander Nevsky. The Order of Honor was awarded to gymnast Denis Ablyazin, fencer Inna Deriglazova, synchronized swimmers Svetlana Kolesnichenko, Maria Shurochkina and Vlada Chigireva, wrestler Abdulrashid Sadulayev. The rest of the Russian athletes who won silver and bronze were awarded medals of the Order of Merit to the Fatherland, II and I degrees.

– You are all so powerful, beautiful, graceful, young, successful. It seems that this was enough, but you are also smart, advanced in all respects, – said the President.

I was very pleased to hear when you talked about the country, the people, even connected today and your awards with Alexander Nevsky. This all speaks about the fact that whole and serious people.

When I spoke at the beginning, I said serious words that you are the pride of Russia, I want to confirm this once again. The way it is. I sincerely wish you confirmation of your high status. Whoever has developed a life in sports or outside it, after all, the Olympic medal is the dignity that only a few are striving for. Of course, we are all trying to do something and the state, according to its capabilities, the coaching staff, doctors, masseurs, but still ahead, on a dashing horse, the one who achieves success is you! Thank you very much, ”Putin added.

Recall that the Tokyo Olympics took place from July 23 to August 8. The Russian national team won 20 gold, 28 silver and 23 bronze medals at the Olympics. Moscow athletes have won 28 (7 gold, 13 silver and 8 bronze) medals.

