Review of the film Those who wish me death from Stanislav Zelvensky

Stanislav Zelvensky is about the dramatic return to the big screens of Angelina Jolie, who for the first time in a long time plays not in a fairy tale or in her own cinema, but with Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan (Windy River). True, this is a small role for the fire department – she has nowhere to turn around.

After an accountant (Jake Weber) working for the district attorney discovers some important dirt, the bigwigs send a couple of elite assassins (Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult) after him. The accountant, grabbing his twelve-year-old son (Finn Little), is trying to hide in the endless forests of Montana, where his former brother-in-law (John Bernthal) serves as sheriff. In the same forests, on a special tower, the latter’s ex-girlfriend (Angelina Jolie), a forest fire specialist, sits all alone. Just two weeks ago, a nasty action movie “No Pity” was released based on a script by Taylor Sheridan, and now the next film with his name in the credits, and in the column “director”. Both paintings look as if they were painted thirty years ago: “Those who wish me death” – something like “Cliffhanger”, but instead of Stallone Angelina Jolie , and she does not climb, but, on the contrary, jumps. But here, in contrast to the geopolitical intrigues of Tom Clancy, Sheridan is completely at ease: it is unconventional, like most of his screenwriting and directing works (“At any cost”, “Windy River”, the series “Yellowstone”).

“Those who wish me death” – movie trailer

Sheridan, who outwardly (he is also an actor) looks like a Marlboro cowboy – is both a critic and a singer of deep chthonic America. Mostly male: in his scripts, a woman is often in the foreground, but she usually wears a security badge and experiences internal conflict in a traditionally male role (like Emily Blunt in The Assassin). Here it is Hannah, the heroine of Angelina Jolie. On the one hand, she is her own on the board in the company of brutal gamekeepers and firefighters, and is also reputed among them to be the most frostbitten: spreading her legs like a boy, she drinks beer and jokes about defecation, while her friends mock some hipster in front of his girlfriend, and then he jumps with a parachute from a speeding truck. But in fact, Hannah is unhappy, since she is a childless symbolic mother who is ready without hesitation to adopt everyone in trouble. It is no coincidence that in a routine nightmare set for such a character, she fails to save three teenagers from the fire. Despite this personal touch, it is absolutely impossible for a second to believe that Angelina Jolie and the goddess of forest fires Hannah are the same woman. But it’s still nice, of course, for the first time in ten years to see the actress not in a fairy tale or in a psychoanalysis session, but in an ordinary genre role. Curiously, Sheridan did not build the entire film around Jolie with her royal status – she is just one of the main characters … This is bold as an experiment, but, firstly, it deprives Deathwishers of the center of gravity, which makes the action float somewhat, and secondly, it simply does not give Jolie enough time to take Hannah out of the melodramatic clichés.

The line of the two killers – they seem to be brothers – looks more interesting: at least until the moment when, due to the scriptural necessity, they suddenly turn from a super-professional into a couple of mugs. But in the first two-thirds of the film, Sheridan succinctly and convincingly illustrates their ruthless effectiveness; the long shot at the very beginning is especially good … Nicholas Hoult has a sociopathic hairstyle, his senior partner (Lord Baelish) repeats all the time: “I said you had to send two teams” – like Jules about taking shotguns. Of course, two teams were needed (and shotguns): against them – not just a child, the sheriff and his women, but American nature itself. The wildfire is for itself, but positive characters, unlike villains, treat nature with respect (a boy in one scene manages to stroke some grasshopper, and then another horse) and will be at least partially rewarded for this. And Sheridan can be relieved to translate this initially energetic but quickly fading action movie into an ad by the brave United States Forest Service.

6

/ ten Grade

Stanislav Zelvensky