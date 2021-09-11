review of the film “Wild Couple”

A long time ago, but not very long ago, in Ireland, two families of farmers, Reilly and Muldoon, lived next door: they swore and divided the gate, then they invited each other to a glass of Guinness. For a long time, for a short time, their children grew up, but, contrary to the expectations of the surnames, the boy and girl could not find a common language. The wayward horsewoman Rosemary (Emily Blunt) enjoys the hardships of rural life, disappears in the stables and does dirty work in the swamps, while Anthony (Jamie Dornan), on the contrary, perceives the delights of peasant life as a duty, which, however, may soon be deprived of. His father, Tony Reilly (Christopher Walken), not only doubts the loyalty of his late wife and his genetic ties to Anthony, but is also going to sell the farm to a relative from America, Adam (John Hamm). All the closest circle of families is involved in running around with the inheritance, the happy ending of which may be the marriage of Rosemary and Anthony, but not everything is so simple with stubborn youths.

Emily Blunt as Rosemary in Wild Couple

Emily Blunt as Rosemary in Wild Couple

“Wild Couple” is released exactly on Valentine’s Day, and this is a must-have item in the holiday box office – a picturesque melodrama about love, which sooner or later will have to overcome all obstacles. By and large, they cause the main question and bewilderment not only among the characters in the film, but also among the audience: why two people in love with each other cannot sit down and talk?

Jamie Dornan as Anthony in Wild Couple

Jamie Dornan as Anthony in Wild Couple

Handsome Jamie Dornan plays an insecure young man out of this world (the role of resistance is not so easy for the artist), who has a secret hidden in his bosom that does not allow him to make a long-awaited marriage proposal to his neighbor. Emily Blunt with fiery red hair, like Merida from Disney’s “Braveheart”, rides a black stallion across the green spaces and is ready to wait for the neighbor’s boy, no matter what. The clumsy love line seems to fade into the background, it is much more interesting to watch the honored artists: Christopher Walken and Dirbla Molloy, who played Rosemary’s mother. The widowed heads of families argue, complain about farm labor, and some of their remarks are completely similar to comedy reprises. The older generation of Irish people embodies a heritage that is not only literal but also cultural. Through the veil of sentimental commotion, the issue of farming as a social class and age-old traditions emerges: work in the fields, overly romanticized by the Yankees by Adam, on the one hand (nature, peace, solitude), and in a sense, the sunset of the era – along with the elderly farmers, the customs of life are also leaving on the ground.

Jon Hamm as Adam on the scene from the movie “Wild Couple”

Jon Hamm as Adam in Wild Couple

Directed and written by Irish American playwright John Patrick Shanley, The Wild Couple, more specifically Wild Mountain Thyme, was once a Broadway play called Outside Mullingar. The film adaptation has not lost the picture share of theatricality, which, however, quite harmoniously coexists with the endless pastoral of the Irish hills. The name of the author and the genre of the film itself are more in conflict: from the director and screenwriter of Doubt, which received five Oscar nominations in 2009, you would rather expect to see a drama with a social connotation than a lightweight film about love. However, to scold him for this is not entirely fair, in the end the story came out quite personal and lyrical.

Venerable traditions and inexorable progress are an unhealing wound for all the inhabitants of the island, even those who left it long ago. Shanley gently and lovingly mocks the Irish, over their long-talk habits, addiction to beer, calluses on their hands, enthusiastically admires the native expanses and shamelessly enjoys the melody of folk songs – another heritage dear to her heart. The Wild Couple is really a film about love, but more about love for Ireland than about the love of a man and a woman.