Ronaldo – in the starting lineup of Manchester United for the match against Newcastle

Portuguese striker Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo will appear in the starting lineup for the match of the 4th round of the English Premier League against Newcastle. The match will take place at Old Trafford Stadium. The meeting will start at 17:00 Moscow time.

This is the 36-year-old striker’s first in the Premier League since returning to the Mancunian camp.

Manchester United: De Gea, Maguire, Varane, Shaw, Van Bissaka, Matic, Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Greenwood, Ronaldo.

Subs: Heaton, Bailly, Dalot, Lindelof, Fred, Lingard, Mata, van de Beck, Martial.

“Championship” will conduct a text online broadcast of the match.

Recall that over six seasons at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo played 292 matches, scored 118 goals and won nine trophies, including three titles in the Premier League and a Champions League title. After that he played for Real Madrid and Juventus Turin. Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of all national teams.

