Ronaldo’s double helped Manchester United beat Newcastle

Manchester United beat Newcastle 4-1 in the fourth round of the English Championship.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo played his first match after returning the team. He scored a double in this game. His compatriot Bruno Fernandes also scored with a long-range shot, and Jesse Lingard scored in the end. Javier Manquillo scored against Newcastle.

Ronaldo, 36, had previously joined Juventus. Today he scored his 85th and 86th goals in the Premier League.

Manchester United scored 10 points and came out on top in the standings. Newcastle have one point and 19th place.

Championship of England. Premier League

4th round

Manchester United – Newcastle – 4: 1 (1: 0)

Goals: Cristiano Ronaldo, 45 + 2 (1: 0). Manquillo, 56 (1: 1). Cristiano Ronaldo, 62 (2: 1). Bruno Fernandes, 80 (3: 1). Lingard, 90 + 2 (4: 1).

“Manchester United”: de Gea, Varane, Shaw, Maguire, Van-Bissaka, Pogba, Matic, Bruno Fernandes (van de Beck, 85), Cristiano Ronaldo, Sancho (Lingard, 66), Greenwood (Martial, 85).

“Newcastle”: Woodman, Clark (Lewis, 84), Ritchie, Manquillo (Murphy, 77), Laskelles, Hayden, Almiron, Willock (Hendrick, 86), Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.

A warning: Pogba, 60.

Judge: Taylor.

11 September. Manchester. Old Trafford Stadium.