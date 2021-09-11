RPL published the tournament calendar until the end of the year

The dates and times of the start of matches from the 11th to the 18th round of the Russian championship have become known.
The calendar was published on the RPL website. The schedule provides for a pause for the matches of the national teams, which will be between the 14th and 15th rounds.
Russian championship. Tinkoff RPL. 11th round
October 16 (Saturday)
14:00 Arsenal – Zenit
16:30 Rubin – Lokomotiv
19:00 Sochi – Rostov
19:00 Spartak – Dynamo
October 17 (Sunday)
14:00 Ural – CSKA
16:30 Wings of the Soviets – Nizhny Novgorod
16:30 Khimki – Akhmat
19:00 Krasnodar – Ufa
12th round
October 22 (Friday)
19:00 Dynamo – Khimki
October 23 (Saturday)
14:00 Nizhny Novgorod – Krasnodar
16:30 Rostov – Arsenal
19:00 CSKA – Wings of the Soviets
October 24 (Sunday)
14:00 Ufa – Rubin
16:30 Akhmat – Ural
19:00 Zenit – Spartak
October 25 (Monday)
19:00 Lokomotiv – Sochi
13th round
October 29 (Friday)
19:00 Zenit – Dynamo
October 30 (Saturday)
14:00 Rubin – CSKA
16:30 Spartak – Rostov
19:00 Krasnodar – Wings of the Soviets
19:00 Nizhny Novgorod – Lokomotiv
October 31 (Sunday)
14:00 Ufa – Akhmat
16:30 Arsenal – Sochi
19:00 Khimki – Ural
14th round
November 6 (Saturday)
14:00 Arsenal – Ufa
16:30 Dynamo – Krasnodar
16:30 Krylya Sovetov – Khimki
19:00 Sochi – CSKA
November 7 (Sunday)
14:00 Ural – Zenit
16:30 Rostov – Rubin
19:00 Akhmat – Nizhny Novgorod
19:00 Spartak – Lokomotiv
15th round
November 19 (Friday)
19:00 Zenit – Nizhny Novgorod
November 20 (Saturday)
14:00 Wings of the Soviets – Ural
16:30 Lokomotiv – Akhmat
19:00 Krasnodar – Spartak
November 21 (Sunday)
14:00 CSKA – Khimki
14:00 Rostov – Ufa
16:30 Dynamo – Arsenal
19:00 Sochi – Rubin
November 25: Lokomotiv v Lazio (20:45)
16th round
November 27 (Saturday)
14:00 Ural – Sochi
16:30 Akhmat – Rostov
19:00 Khimki – Krasnodar
November 28 (Sunday)
14:00 Nizhny Novgorod – Wings of the Soviets
16:30 Rubin – Dynamo
20:00 CSKA – Zenit
November 29 (Monday)
17:00 Ufa – Spartak
19:00 Arsenal – Lokomotiv
17th round
December 3 (Friday)
19:00 Zenit – Rostov
December 4 (Saturday)
14:00 Krylya Sovetov – CSKA
17:00 Spartak – Akhmat
19:00 Lokomotiv – Ural
December 5 (Sunday)
14:00 Khimki – Arsenal
16:30 Nizhny Novgorod – Rubin
16:30 Dynamo – Ufa
19:00 Sochi – Krasnodar
18th round
December 11 (Saturday)
14:00 Krylia Sovetov – Rubin
16:30 CSKA – Arsenal
19:00 Rostov – Ural
December 12 (Sunday)
14:00 Dynamo – Zenit
16:30 Akhmat – Khimki
19:00 Lokomotiv – Ufa
19:00 Krasnodar – Nizhny Novgorod
December 13 (Monday)
19:00 Sochi – Spartak