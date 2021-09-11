RPL published the tournament calendar until the end of the year

The dates and times of the start of matches from the 11th to the 18th round of the Russian championship have become known.

The calendar was published on the RPL website. The schedule provides for a pause for the matches of the national teams, which will be between the 14th and 15th rounds.

Russian championship. Tinkoff RPL. 11th round

October 16 (Saturday)

14:00 Arsenal – Zenit

16:30 Rubin – Lokomotiv

19:00 Sochi – Rostov

19:00 Spartak – Dynamo

October 17 (Sunday)

14:00 Ural – CSKA

16:30 Wings of the Soviets – Nizhny Novgorod

16:30 Khimki – Akhmat

19:00 Krasnodar – Ufa

12th round

October 22 (Friday)

19:00 Dynamo – Khimki

October 23 (Saturday)

14:00 Nizhny Novgorod – Krasnodar

16:30 Rostov – Arsenal

19:00 CSKA – Wings of the Soviets

October 24 (Sunday)

14:00 Ufa – Rubin

16:30 Akhmat – Ural

19:00 Zenit – Spartak

October 25 (Monday)

19:00 Lokomotiv – Sochi

13th round

October 29 (Friday)

19:00 Zenit – Dynamo

October 30 (Saturday)

14:00 Rubin – CSKA

16:30 Spartak – Rostov

19:00 Krasnodar – Wings of the Soviets

19:00 Nizhny Novgorod – Lokomotiv

October 31 (Sunday)

14:00 Ufa – Akhmat

16:30 Arsenal – Sochi

19:00 Khimki – Ural

14th round

November 6 (Saturday)

14:00 Arsenal – Ufa

16:30 Dynamo – Krasnodar

16:30 Krylya Sovetov – Khimki

19:00 Sochi – CSKA

November 7 (Sunday)

14:00 Ural – Zenit

16:30 Rostov – Rubin

19:00 Akhmat – Nizhny Novgorod

19:00 Spartak – Lokomotiv

15th round

November 19 (Friday)

19:00 Zenit – Nizhny Novgorod

November 20 (Saturday)

14:00 Wings of the Soviets – Ural

16:30 Lokomotiv – Akhmat

19:00 Krasnodar – Spartak

November 21 (Sunday)

14:00 CSKA – Khimki

14:00 Rostov – Ufa

16:30 Dynamo – Arsenal

19:00 Sochi – Rubin

16th round

November 27 (Saturday)

14:00 Ural – Sochi

16:30 Akhmat – Rostov

19:00 Khimki – Krasnodar

November 28 (Sunday)

14:00 Nizhny Novgorod – Wings of the Soviets

16:30 Rubin – Dynamo

20:00 CSKA – Zenit

November 29 (Monday)

17:00 Ufa – Spartak

19:00 Arsenal – Lokomotiv

17th round

December 3 (Friday)

19:00 Zenit – Rostov

December 4 (Saturday)

14:00 Krylya Sovetov – CSKA

17:00 Spartak – Akhmat

19:00 Lokomotiv – Ural

December 5 (Sunday)

14:00 Khimki – Arsenal

16:30 Nizhny Novgorod – Rubin

16:30 Dynamo – Ufa

19:00 Sochi – Krasnodar

18th round

December 11 (Saturday)

14:00 Krylia Sovetov – Rubin

16:30 CSKA – Arsenal

19:00 Rostov – Ural

December 12 (Sunday)

14:00 Dynamo – Zenit

16:30 Akhmat – Khimki

19:00 Lokomotiv – Ufa

19:00 Krasnodar – Nizhny Novgorod

December 13 (Monday)

19:00 Sochi – Spartak