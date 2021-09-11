Russia reached the European volleyball quarterfinals after defeating Ukraine :: Others :: RBC Sport

The match ended with a score of 3-1, in the quarterfinals the Russians will face the winner of the Poland – Finland match

The Russian national volleyball team beat Ukraine in the 1/8 finals of the European Championship. The meeting took place in Gdansk, Poland and ended with a score of 3-1.

The Russians lost the first game, but in the following sets the team managed to seize the advantage (22:25, 25:16, 25:22, 25:22). The most productive among the Russian players was Yegor Klyuka, he managed to score 21 points. As part of the Ukrainian national team, Yuriy Semenyuk became the most productive, with 14 points.

This is the fifth victory in a row for the Russian team; in previous matches, the team beat the national teams of North Macedonia (3-0), Spain (3-1), Finland (3-1) and the Netherlands (3-2). The Russians suffered the only defeat from the team from Turkey (1-3).

During the group stage, the Ukrainians beat the national teams of Greece (3-2), Portugal (3-2) and Belgium (3-1). At the same time, the fights against Serbia (0-3) and Poland (0-3) ended in failures.

Before the start of the meeting, the Volleyball Federation of Ukraine announced that in case of victory over the Russian team, athletes will receive 10 million hryvnia.

In the quarterfinals, the rival of the Russian team will be the winner of the Poland – Finland match.