Salma Hayek celebrated her 55th birthday on the beach. Photo!

“I look forward to new adventures.”





Legion-Media

Salma Hayek











Last Thursday, actress Salma Hayek turned 55 years old. The star decided to spend her anniversary on the seaside, where she arrived a week ago to relax and enjoy the sun. On this momentous day, Salma did not forget to please her subscribers in Intagram and shared with them a bright photo in which she poses against the background of the waves in a luxurious blue swimsuit.

In the comments, the birthday girl was congratulated by numerous fans, as well as fellow actors, including Jason Momoa, Richard Madden, Pierce Brosnan and other celebrities.

Salma’s love for swimsuits and photos in them is obvious to everyone who has visited her Instagram account at least once. By the way, the actress also met her last birthday in a beach look. Hayek admitted that she always brings a lot of pictures from her travels and gradually uploads them to the delight of herself and her fans. “Everyone will think that I wear a bikini every day,” she jokes. “No, everyone [мои фото] from one place. I like to be photographed a lot, I am not ashamed. “

Recall that recently Salma spoke out against age discrimination. “Women have no expiration date. It’s time to end this. Because you can kick ass at any age. You can stand up for yourself at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be a romantic at any age,” she said. The actress herself expresses her position not only in words, but also by her own example inspires women to enjoy life, regardless of stereotypes.