Salma Hayek didn’t know how many women suffered at the hands of Harvey Weinstein

The actress also accused the producer of harassment during the filming of the 2002 film Frida.

Salma Hayek had a hard time after Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape. The actress admitted this to the British edition of the Evening Standard. According to her, after what happened and her own testimony against the producer, she decided that she was “healed” after that story. But when all the details began to be massively discussed, the conversations were very painful for the artist.

“I didn’t know that so many other women were hurt and that it had gone this far. It was very shocking, ”added Hayek, noting that she was helped by the thought that the“ villain ”was eventually punished. Now she is completely removed from such news.

In 2017 – when dozens of charges against Weinstein began to surface, Hayek wrote an emotional piece for The New York Times claiming that the producer went berserk when she denied his harassment. It all happened on the set of the 2002 film Frida, for which the artist would later be nominated for an Oscar.

At some point, the producer even threatened Salma with murder, but the actress was adamant and rejected his manipulations.

Recall that 68-year-old Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Photo source: EastNews

Author: Svetlana Levkina