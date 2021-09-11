Salma Hayek spoke about the fight against obesity after filming

Actress Salma Hayek gained weight for the role of the clairvoyant and friend of the protagonist played by Lady Gaga in the film “House of Gucci”. Now, when the drama about the murder of the head of the fashion house is in the post-production stage, Hayek herself is struggling with the gained pounds. She told about this in an interview with InStyle magazine.

The celebrity admitted that so far she has not been able to lose weight, but she really wants to do it for the sake of her health. In addition, she believes that everyone is used to seeing her beautiful and slim, which is why she faces the pressure and judgments of her body.

I don’t consider myself to be some hot thing, but I think I look good for my age and lifestyle. I owe this to meditation.

According to her, meditation helps people feel lightness in the body, as well as explore it with the help of breathing. Hayek started practicing breathing at the age of 30 when she faced back pain.