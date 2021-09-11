Sharon Stone, Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Jessica Parker joined the flash mob with memes about Bernie Sanders

Cynthia Nixon, Christine Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Bernie Sanders

Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony was more like an Oscar or Met Gala in terms of scope and star-studded guest list. But, despite all the solemnity, there were some funny moments. Bernie Sanders became the main character of memes. His photo went viral on the network, and Sanders, sitting alone on a chair, was immediately added with the help of Photoshop to frames from films, from fashion shows and even to movie posters.

Bernie Sanders

The flash mob launched yesterday is actively continuing. Now many celebrities have joined him.

Who will replace Samantha in the sequel to Sex and the City? This question worried many fans of the series last week. Sarah Jessica Parker seems to have found the answer. On her Instagram, the actress shared the shot with her colleagues, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Davis. The fourth was, of course, Bernie!

Jennifer Aniston also invited him to her company. The actress added the politician to the famous screen saver of the cult TV series Friends.

Our friend Bernie,

– she signed the photo.

The actress also shared with subscribers collages from her fashion photography, where Sanders carefully “observes” how the star poses.

In general, the elderly man had to “see” a lot. So, Amy Schumer showed a photo from her birth, to which Bernie was photographed.

Bernie has always been there for me and my son! He is the greatest treasure

– signed the collage Amy.

Derek Blasberg, in turn, “invited” the politician to the front row of the fashion show and to a party with models.

This is what the internet was for

– with irony he signed his post.

Sanders had to try on himself and some more cult film roles. So, Sharon Stone showed a collage with a frame from the movie “Basic Instinct”, and Demi Moore shared a video from the movie “Ghost”, where Bernie Sanders replaced Patrick Swayze.

Sanders also ended up with Desperate Housewives. Eva Longoria shared an old promotional video, as well as a collage of Bernie Sanders sitting on the porch of the house.

Did you feel like you were being watched?

– Eva signed the photo.

Sanders himself was not at all embarrassed by such attention to his person. In an interview with host Seth Myers, the senator admitted that he had seen some memes, and he liked them. However, he did not expect to become a hero of the Internet.

I just sat there trying to keep warm and trying to keep track of what was going on,

Sanders said.

The politician also admitted that he was pleased that his mittens also attracted public attention.

They were made by one woman, she is a school teacher and a very, very nice person. And she was somewhat overwhelmed by the attention given to her mittens,

– said Bernie Sanders.