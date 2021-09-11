Sofia Vergara, Angelina Jolie and Gal Gadot topped the list of the highest paid actresses of 2020

Back in the summer, we told you about the Forbes ranking of the highest paid Hollywood actors, and now it’s time to restore gender justice and talk about the most hardworking actresses. The corresponding list was also published in the aforementioned magazine, so that the comparative assessment of both ratings can be trusted.

First place with a score of $ 43 million went to Sofia Vergara, better known for her TV shows like ABC’s Modern Family and her jury for America’s Got Talent than for her film roles. In second place with a result of $ 35.5 million is Angelina Jolie, who, on the contrary, received most of her earnings as royalties for feature-length films (the largest check was written for the superheroics The Eternals from Marvel with a total budget of more than $ 200 million). Gal Gadot closes the top three with a total of $ 31.5 million for films like Wonder Woman 1984 (DC) and Red Notice (Netflix).

The complete Top 10 Highest Paid Actresses of 2020 is as follows:

Sofia Vergara – $ 43 million Angelina Jolie – $ 35.5 million Gal Gadot – $ 31.5 million Melissa McCarthy – $ 25 million Meryl Streep – $ 24 million Emily Blunt – $ 22.5 million Nicole Kidman – $ 22 million Helene Pompeo – $ 19 million Elisabeth Moss – $ 16 million Viola Davis – $ 15.5 million

Interestingly, in total, the top ten actresses earned 245 million (20% less than last year), while the top ten actors earned twice as much – $ 545 million.

It is also significant that almost all the participants in the rating (except for Angelina Jolie and Emily Blunt) received most of their income from television and streaming, and not from good old movies. In the coming years, for several reasons at once (coronavirus, rapid development of online services), this trend will only get worse.

Source: Forbes