Source: Malcolm and Claudinho will be able to play for Zenit in the matches against Akhmat and Chelsea

Brazilian footballers “Zenith” Malcolm and Claudinho will be able to play for the St. Petersburg club in the match of the 7th round of the Russian Premier League with Akhmat (September 11) and in the Champions League group stage game with Chelsea (September 14), journalist Fabio Aleisho reports on his page in Twitter…

According to the source, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) asked the International Football Federation (FIFA) to abolish the punishment for players for refusing to play for the national team in the September 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Earlier, Malcolm and Claudinho flew to the location of the Brazilian national team to prepare for the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, but Zenit demanded that the players return to St. Petersburg. Zenit calculated that the late return of the players to St. Petersburg will lead to the fact that they will not be able to serve the mandatory quarantine before traveling to London. The Brazilian Football Federation released the players, but filed a complaint with FIFA, citing the organization’s rules. Later, FIFA banned players from playing for the club in the next matches.