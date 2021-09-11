Spencer Film 2021: First Photos | Vogue Ukraine

Already in the fall of 2021, the biopic “Spencer” will be released – a film about Princess Diana, where actress Kristen Stewart will play the main role. The first photo was published exclusively by Variety today and we can appreciate how much Kristen Stewart looks like Lady Dee.

“Spencer” (Variety)

The film is directed by Pablo Lorraine, a Chilean producer and director who in 2016 shot a biopic about Jackie Kennedy “Jackie”. The script for the movie “Spencer” was written by Stephen Knight, creator of the popular TV series Peaky Blinders. The film is dedicated to one weekend in the life of Princess Diana, when she spends Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk and decides to divorce Prince Charles. Filming is currently taking place in Germany and the UK.

Princess Diana in Norfolk, 1990

“Spencer is a dive into a very emotional story of who Diana was at a turning point in her life,” Kristen Stewart told Variety. “Spencer is a very important word for her. It is a painful effort for her to return to herself, but Diana tries to preserve what she means to her, her background and name. And stay yourself. “

As a reminder, 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death. Read more about the work on the film “Spencer” in our material