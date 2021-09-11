Sprint qualification results for the Italian Grand Prix 2021, Formula 1 – Auto

The Formula 1 sprint qualification has come to an end at the Monza circuit.

The winner of the race earned three points, the second prize-winner – two, the third – one. The sprint defined the starting order for the Italian Grand Prix, but Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas will start the race from the end of the grid due to a powerplant change.

You could follow the events of the sprint race on our online:

Sprint on the fastest track “F1”: Hamilton failed start, Gasley crashed the car

Autodrome Monza, Monza

September 11, 2021

Sprint qualification

1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) – 18 laps

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +2.325

3. Daniel Riccardo McLaren +14.534

4. Lando Norris McLaren +18.835

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +20.011

6. Charles Leclair (Ferrari) +23.442

7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +27.952

8. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) +31.089

9. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +31.680

10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +38.671

11. Fernando Alonso (Alpin) +39.795

12. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) +41.177

13. Esteban Ocon (Alpin) +43.373

14. Nicholas Latifi Williams +45.977

15. George Russell Williams +46.821

16. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) +49.977

17. Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”) +1.02.599

18. Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo) +1.05.096

19. Mick Schumacher (“Haas”) +1.06,154

Came off:

20. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)

Formula 1. Standings in the individual competition and the Constructors’ Cup after the sprint qualification for the Italian Grand Prix-2021

Italian Grand Prix 2021. Qualification. Bottas – first, Hamilton – second, Verstappen – third, Mazepin – 20th

🏎All about Formula 1 in your social networks:

Facebook | VK | Twitter | Telegram | Instagram