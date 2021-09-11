Sprint qualification results for the Italian Grand Prix 2021, Formula 1 – Auto

The Formula 1 sprint qualification has come to an end at the Monza circuit.
The winner of the race earned three points, the second prize-winner – two, the third – one. The sprint defined the starting order for the Italian Grand Prix, but Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas will start the race from the end of the grid due to a powerplant change.
You could follow the events of the sprint race on our online:
Autodrome Monza, Monza
September 11, 2021
Sprint qualification
1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) – 18 laps
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +2.325
3. Daniel Riccardo McLaren +14.534
4. Lando Norris McLaren +18.835
5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +20.011
6. Charles Leclair (Ferrari) +23.442
7. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +27.952
8. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) +31.089
9. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +31.680
10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +38.671
11. Fernando Alonso (Alpin) +39.795
12. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) +41.177
13. Esteban Ocon (Alpin) +43.373
14. Nicholas Latifi Williams +45.977
15. George Russell Williams +46.821
16. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) +49.977
17. Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”) +1.02.599
18. Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo) +1.05.096
19. Mick Schumacher (“Haas”) +1.06,154
Came off:
20. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)
