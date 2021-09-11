Synchronist Vlada Chigireva to Putin: “Gagarin opened space for us, and you opened sports for our country, no one has invested as much in sports as you have before.”

Two-time Olympic champion in synchronized swimming Vlada Chigireva addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the winners of Tokyo 2020 in the Kremlin.

“My speech will begin with the fact that the order, which my teammates were awarded today, is named in honor of the great man – Alexander Nevsky, the patron of our land. Ivan III is a collector of our lands, Peter I is a reformer. What unites all these great people together and personally with you? This is loyalty to the service of the motherland.

I want to thank you on behalf of all athletes and all coaches. Only your tough stance in upholding sports and our interests, the rights of our athletes to participate in the Olympic Games, helped us defend the honor of our homeland in an honest struggle. Yuri Gagarin opened space for us, and you opened sports for our country, because no one has invested so much in sports before as you do.

I want this day to remain forever in the memory of my family – do not consider it arrogance, but I would like you, with your permission, to sign a book for me about the great Yuri Gagarin, ”Chigireva addressed the president at the end of her speech …

Our Olympians served an 8-day quarantine before meeting with Putin. How does it work and what do they think about it?