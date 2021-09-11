Tarasova on the test runs: “I am delighted. Everyone took a huge step forward. It is a real luxury to be at these rentals and watch them “- Figure skating

Honored coach of the USSR in figure skating Tatyana Tarasova shared her impressions of the test skates of the Russian national team in Chelyabinsk.

The skaters presented short programs today.

“I watched all the programs all day. I am delighted. Everyone took a huge step forward. Test skates are one of the most important performances of athletes in the season. And it’s a real luxury to be at these rentals and watch them.

Thanks to Channel One for giving us the opportunity to be present in Chelyabinsk. The first skates, the first programs, the condition of each athlete are very important. The team is big and beautiful in all forms.

We were very pleased, no one remained at the same level. Congratulations to all the coaches, choreographers, athletes who showed the class. All our guys are outstanding.

It is a pity that Ivan Bukin and Alexandra Stepanova were not there. But of the dancers (Nikita) Katsalapov with (Victoria) Sinitsina, of course, stand out from all.

Our hotbeds (Evgeniya) Tarasova and (Vladimir) Morozov liked, it seems to me, both they and Eteri Georgievna (Tutberidze) enjoy working with each other. They have a very good company around.

I have worked with several species and I can say that working with greenhouses is very interesting. I liked it very much, ”Tarasova said.