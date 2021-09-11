Team Group offers inexpensive SSD T-Force Cardea Z44L with PCI-E 4.0 x4 interface / News / Overclockers.ua

The Team Group lineup of NVMe drives has been replenished with the T-Force Cardea Z44L line, which includes 500 GB and 1 TB devices. The new items are made in the M.2 2280 format, use 3D NAND TLC memory chips and are positioned by the vendor as affordable SSDs with a PCI Express 4.0 x4 interface.
For NVMe drives Team Group T-Force Cardea Z44L, the maximum read and write speeds are 3500 and 3000 MB / s. Performance when working with arbitrary blocks reaches 263 thousand / 382 thousand IOPS. During the 5-year warranty period, the devices will withstand the recording of at least 200 or 400 TB of information, depending on the volume, i.e. 400 full rewrites.
|Model
|T-Force Cardea Z44L
500GB
|T-Force Cardea Z44L
1TB
|Sequential read speed, MB / s
|3300
|3500
|Sequential write speed, MB / s
|2400
|3000
|Maximum random read speed (4 KB blocks), IOPS
|142K
|263K
|Maximum random write speed (4 KB blocks), IOPS
|357K
|382K
|The total number of bytes written (TBW), TB
|200
|400
The T-Force Cardea Z44L SSD will go on sale later this month at a suggested price of $ 75 for the 500GB model and $ 170 for the terabyte version.
A source:
Team Group