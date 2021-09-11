Team Group offers inexpensive SSD T-Force Cardea Z44L with PCI-E 4.0 x4 interface / News / Overclockers.ua

The Team Group lineup of NVMe drives has been replenished with the T-Force Cardea Z44L line, which includes 500 GB and 1 TB devices. The new items are made in the M.2 2280 format, use 3D NAND TLC memory chips and are positioned by the vendor as affordable SSDs with a PCI Express 4.0 x4 interface.

For NVMe drives Team Group T-Force Cardea Z44L, the maximum read and write speeds are 3500 and 3000 MB / s. Performance when working with arbitrary blocks reaches 263 thousand / 382 thousand IOPS. During the 5-year warranty period, the devices will withstand the recording of at least 200 or 400 TB of information, depending on the volume, i.e. 400 full rewrites.

Model T-Force Cardea Z44L

500GB T-Force Cardea Z44L

1TB Sequential read speed, MB / s 3300 3500 Sequential write speed, MB / s 2400 3000 Maximum random read speed (4 KB blocks), IOPS 142K 263K Maximum random write speed (4 KB blocks), IOPS 357K 382K The total number of bytes written (TBW), TB 200 400

The T-Force Cardea Z44L SSD will go on sale later this month at a suggested price of $ 75 for the 500GB model and $ 170 for the terabyte version.

A source:

Team Group