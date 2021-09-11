The authorities presented gymnast Averina with a car for 4th place at the Olympics. Video

Alina Averina received the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, second degree

Photo: Vladimir Zhabrikov © URA.RU

news from the plot Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Gymnast Arina Averina, who took 4th place at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, was awarded a car. She was also awarded the Order of Merit to the Fatherland, second degree.

“Everyone who received medals here, everyone is awarded,” the URA.RU correspondent quotes the director of the Olympians Support Fund Alexander Katushev. At the Olympic awards ceremony, all, with the exception of Arina Averina, are Olympic medalists.

Arina is the sister of Dina Averina, who won a silver medal. The Russian public was outraged by the refereeing, believing that the gymnast deserved first place. Russian President Vladimir Putin sympathized with the Averin sisters, writes the VZGLYAD business publication. The hosts of the Olympics, the Japanese, also sided with the Russian gymnasts, Tsargrad notes.