The crisis has come on the smartphone market: Markets: Economy: Lenta.ru

Indian electronics maker Jio has postponed its jointly developed smartphone with Google due to a shortage of microchips, Reuters reported. Previously, experts and manufacturers have repeatedly predicted a crisis in the smartphone market due to this global problem.

The budget phone JioPhone Next was slated to hit the Indian market on September 10, but the launch was delayed until November. At this time, the country is in the festive season when Indians make high-value purchases, including electronics. In two months it is planned to improve the development and make it even cheaper. Jio also expects that the shortage of semiconductors will be reduced during this time.

However, the crisis that has come, according to the most optimistic forecasts of experts, may continue until the second quarter of 2022. The fact is that semiconductor manufacturers have focused on supplying the automotive industry – the industry has been hit hardest by the shortage of microchips caused by the coronavirus. Tesla, Toyota, Volvo and other auto manufacturers have been forced to cut or halt production. At the same time, the massive shift to remote work has increased the demand for laptops and phones, and their manufacturers are faced with a growing shortage of chips.

Apple’s chief assembly partner has warned that fewer electronics will be released in the third quarter of 2022 than in the spring, with the fall being traditionally the peak of the global electronics industry. A decline in production will lead to a decline in sales. Samsung said it may have to cut production significantly. One of its top semiconductor suppliers, Qualcomm, said it could not meet the demand for its products. It is expected that the release of fewer phones will lead to higher prices.