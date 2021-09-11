The founder of WhatsApp bought a mansion from a friend of Kim Kardashian: Home: Habitat: Lenta.ru

One of the founders of the WhatsApp messenger, Jan Koum, bought a mansion in Malibu, which until that moment was owned by a friend of the Kim Kardashian family, Diane Jenkins. In 2020, Qom filed a lawsuit against the socialite for cutting down trees near his site. It is reported by the DailyMail.

Koum bought a house in California for $ 87 million (over 6.4 billion rubles). Jenkins originally planned to raise $ 125 million (more than RUB 9.2 billion) from the sale in May 2020, but eventually made a discount. Next door to the new acquisition, Qom owns another property that he bought from former NBC chairman Ron Meyer in 2019.

It turned out that in July 2020, there was a conflict between Qom and Jenkins. The entrepreneur accused the neighbor of installing a drainage pipe on his site and hiring gardeners who cut off part of the hedge. Jenkins explained the decision by the height of the bushes that obscured the ocean view. Then Kum suggested that in this way the socialite wanted to increase the value of her site before selling it, and demanded to compensate for the damage. At the moment, it is not known how the proceedings ended.

Now Kuma owns a plot of more than a hectare. It houses a one-story house with five bedrooms and floor-to-ceiling windows. There is also a swimming pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean, a tennis court, a two-story library, a cinema and a sports field. A funicular is equipped on the site, with the help of which you can get to the gazebo located on the ocean shore.

In January 2021, the Malibu estate after three years of relationship was acquired by the star of the film series “50 Shades of Gray” Dakota Johnson and lead singer of the British rock band Coldplay Chris Martin. They paid 12.5 million dollars for it (at that time more than 950 million rubles). Johnson and Martin had a two-level mansion with an area of ​​more than five thousand square feet.

