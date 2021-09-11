The Kardashian Family Reality Show – Jenner Closes After 14 Years On Air

Kim Kardashian

The expression about the end of an era, perhaps, has already become hackneyed, but in this case it will still be appropriate. One of the most famous and popular reality TV shows in the world, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is closing. The last season of the program, dedicated to the life of the Kardashian clan – Jenner, will be released in early 2021. Kim Kardashian announced this on her Instagram.

The star thanked all the fans who watched the show for 20 seasons, but still did not say about the specific reasons why the family made such a decision.

With a heavy heart, the whole family made the difficult decision to say goodbye to the show. Without Keeping Up with the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family over the past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are, and I will forever be indebted to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changed our lives forever.

– wrote Kim.

It can be assumed that the decision could be influenced by the participation of Kanye West, Kim’s wife, in the election race in the United States, as well as related family scandals.

Kris and Kylie Jenner, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner

The reaction of the fans was not long in coming. The show used to be a source of inspiration for various memes, but now netizens even more so did not hold back their emotions.

The teenager in me died when I read Kim’s message!

Canceling a show is just the icing on the cake for 2020!

– posted by Twitter users.

“As if 2020 wasn’t dire enough yet, now Keeping Up with the Kardashians is closing.” “When I saw that they canceled KUWTK. 2020, what else have you prepared for us?”

Many fans also indulged in nostalgia and began to share their favorite episodes from the show. However, in the midst of crying, a malicious giggle was heard on the network – someone did not hide their joy that the reality show was finally closed.

“Great news! Keeping Up with the Kardashians is finally closing! A ray of light in 2020!”

Love or hate the Kardashians, there is no denying that their show has influenced the formation of modern pop culture as well as the phenomenon of influencers. This was pointed out by some netizens who tried to give an unbiased assessment.

Damn it, the end of an era. The culture of influencers as we know it today would not exist without shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Hills, and The Simple Life. For better or worse, she just wouldn’t exist

– wrote one of the users of Twitter.

“Kardashians:” We regret to announce that KUWTK is closing. ”

The whole world: …”.



The network also did not miss the chance to mock the fact that Kourtney Kardashian made the decision to leave the show earlier this year. We will remind, it became known about it in July.

Kourtney Kardashian has announced that she will not be filming next season, and a couple of months later, they are announcing the closure of the show. Courtney is the Zane of the family!

– commented one of the viewers of the show.

Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian

Let’s clarify that this is a reference to the moment when One Direction announced their disbandment a couple of months after Zayn Malik left the band.