the referee made a mistake, having fixed Dziuba’s foul. Should have appointed a penalty for playing with Lystsov’s hand. Sport-Express

On the 18th minute of the match of the 7th round of the Russian championship Tinkoff “Zenit” – “Akhmat” (3: 1), the referee Evgeny Kukulyak mistakenly recorded a foul on the part of Artyom Dzyuba, deciding that he pushed Vitaly Lystsov.

At the same time, the referee blew the whistle after the blue-white-blue striker hit the goal and the ball hit the opponent’s hand, which was in an unnatural position. And then, in response to the Zenit player’s reaction, the referee gestured that he had identified a violation of the rules.

The whistle sounded after a pause, that is, after the ball touched the hand. Pavel Shadykhanov checked, but the penalty was never awarded.

The correct decision in that moment should be as follows: punish Lystsov with a penalty kick and a yellow card.

Taking into account the episode in the 71st minute, when Kukulyak did not see a foul on Malcolm, it turns out that two penalties were erroneously not assigned in favor of Zenit.

11 September. St. Petersburg. Zenit – Akhmat – 3: 1.

In the 18th minute of the match of the 7th round of the Russian championship Tinkoff “Zenith” – “Akhmat” (3: 1), the referee Yevgeny Kukulyak mistakenly recorded a foul from Artem Dzyuba, deciding that he pushed Vitaly Lystsov.