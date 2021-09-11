Tomi Lamsa – about the defeat of Neftekhimik, the fight of Khokhryakov and the best start of the season in the history of Salavat

Head coach of Salavat Yulaev Tomi Lamsa commented on the victory over Neftekhimik (5: 1) in the KHL regular championship match.

– We started the first period well, we were energized for the game. They also performed well in the second period. All four links performed well, which is why they won such a landslide victory. Metsola showed a good game. The most important thing is that now not only the first link scores, but everyone can excel

– The team has the best start in history. Were you supposed that the team would shoot like that?

– We did not expect this. The key task was to build a team that will win. We need to continue to train hard and be humble, only five games have passed.

– When will Amirov and Kartayev return?

– Amirov will be able to play the game during the next two games, and Kartaev will return to training next week.

– Khokhryakov stood up for his partner, but the team conceded after his removal. How do you feel about this?

– At this moment, Khokhryakov stood up for his partner, against whom they conducted an unjustified forceful reception. He did the right thing, because this kind of hockey does not need to be played with such a score.

– Mumamullin did not play very well in the first two changes of the majority, and in the third he scored a point. How did it happen?

– He is a young and talented player. Shakir was absent from the preseason due to departure to the national team. With each KHL match, he is gaining, his game will get better.

– Why didn’t Mukhamadullin play in the minority at the end of the game?

– You can always get injured in it. We decided to save it and give time to other players. Plus we have a plan for defensive pairs.

– Does Bashkirov’s game in the minority bother you?

– I completely trust him. He has a good vision of hockey, great wrestling and skating. I see no problems with his game in the minority, – GorObzor.Ru correspondent reports Lamsa’s words.

