Uncharted 4 with The Lost Legacy DLC will be released on PS5 and PC

At the last presentation of the PlayStation Showcase 2021, Sony has delighted fans with fresh trailers and new announcements. Among other things, the Japanese giant has once again confirmed its intention to further conquer the PC market by porting some of its exclusives. Of course, we are not talking about the freshest AAA projects for which some players buy consoles. But something will also fall on the adepts of the mouse and keyboard.

In particular, the event officially announced that the last two games from the Uncharted series will be released on PS5 and PC at once – Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. This is a series of third-person action-adventure games featuring Nathan Drake as the protagonist. The adventurer is inspired by characters like Lara Croft and Indiana Jones, and his adventures are much like those of the prototypes. The Lost Legacy was originally conceived as a downloadable expansion, but eventually made it to the physical edition. The spin-off focuses on the female characters Chloe Fraser and Nadine Ross.

Both games will be sold as part of the same edition Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection… A PS5 release is slated for early 2022, with a PC version being developed by Iron Galaxy to see the light of day.