US Open – 2021: Teenagers Fight in the Women’s Final – Emma Radukanu Defeats Leila Fernandez to become the New Champion

Briton Emma Radukanu became the first tennis player to win the Slam by qualifying. At the same time, she did not lose a single set for the tournament.

18 year old Emma Radukanu won the US Open finals against her peer Leila Fernandez… It’s just incredible!





It was hard to imagine a more unpredictable pair of women’s singles finalists than 19-year-old Leila Fernandez and 18-year-old Emma Radukanu. The last time tennis players who were not yet 20 years old played in the US Open final was in the last century. Then, in 1999, 17-year-old Serena Williams defeated 18-year-old Martina Hingis.





The tennis world, of course, is shocked by how boldly and energetically these teenagers pushed aside from the struggle for the main prize experienced and stellar rivals. Seven-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander praised Briton’s Emma Radukanu’s level of play: “I think we should pay more attention to Emma Radukanu’s serving, because at 18 it is very unusual to have such an incredibly mature serve. Yes, everything is very unusual for her for 18 years: movement on the court, impact force, tennis intuition. She plays very wisely, does everything at the right time and at the right moment. Her movements, especially on the back line, are incredible. She is also flexible and strong, punches like one Serb who is now following the calendar “Grand Slam” – like Novak Djokovic. There is so much in common between them! Forehand is still Radukan’s weak point, but she found a way around it, and it’s really impressive. “





On the way to the final, Radukanu did not give up a single set to her rivals. Taking into account the qualifications, the young Briton won 9 matches in a row at the US Open, all in two games. But Fernandez’s path on the grid was more difficult. Only in two starting rounds did she deal with rivals without losing sets, and then she had to fight against the high-seeding star tennis players. The Canadian defeated Naomi Osaka (3), Angelica Kerber (16), Elina Svitolina (5) and Arina Sobolenko (2).





The finalists of one year of birth – 2002 – Leila is a couple of months older than Emma. And from early childhood, they fought all the time at the same junior tournaments. Here is what Radukanu says about that time: “I think I first met Layla at the Orange Bowl, for players under 12 years old. We first met each other because I was born in Toronto and she was Canadian, so then we kind of got a relationship. Then I played with her at junior Wimbledon. Obviously, since then we have both come very far as players and as people. I am sure that our meeting in the final will be very different from the last time we played with each other. We are both showing good tennis, so it will be a good match. “





The match began with stubborn attacks against Radukanu. Emma confidently took her game, grabbed on to someone else’s and from the 6th break point achieved an advantage of two points – 2: 0. But Fernandez next equalized the score – 2: 2, after which the tennis players confidently kept their feeds, until in the 10th game the Briton again made a break – 6: 4, and the opponent had no opportunity to recoup.

Fernandez did not break on this, and the second set began in a fighting way. First, she escaped from a triple break point, and then she made a break herself – 2: 1. Then the thought flashed that Leila would be able to turn the tide of the match and the fate of the title would be decided in the 3rd set. However, Emma increased the pace, added power to her punches, won 4 games in a row – 5: 2. She could have won the fifth, had two match points on the serve of her opponent, but Leila resisted – 5: 3. And then, during the filing for the title, Radukanu, catching up with the ball, tore her knee into the blood on the hard court. The fight had to be stopped and a doctor called when Fernandez had a break point.

Leila, of course, was unhappy with this break. This pause knocked her out of the rhythm and after several draws to Radukanu she won a victory – 6: 4, 6: 3 in 1 hour 51 minutes.

Thus, Briton Emma Radukanu became the first tennis player to win the “Helmet” by qualifying. At the same time, she did not lose a single set for the tournament. She also became the youngest Slam champion since 2004, when the 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon. Emma started the current US Open as the 150th racket in the world, and on Monday she will rise to 23rd! In addition to a solid rating increase, Radukanu received a check for $ 2.5 million. Curiously, in her entire previous career, she earned only $ 303,376.