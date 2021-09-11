users greeted the GTA V trailer for PS5 and Xbox Series with criticism and discontent

At the PlayStation Showcase 2021 online show, Rockstar Games studio presented a trailer for the GTA V versions for PS5, Xbox Series X and S. They will be released in March 2022, and not this November, as previously planned. The transfer is associated with the desire of developers to work harder on the project. Users have greeted the fresh Grand Theft Auto V trailer with criticism and discontent, for two reasons.

At the time of publication, the new GTA V video for PS5, Xbox Series X and S on the PlayStation channel has 13 thousand positive marks and 20 thousand negative marks. In the comments, some players complain that the project looks the same as on PS4 and Xbox One. Rockstar Games promised to improve the visuals, but in the trailer, the changes are barely noticeable. Commentators under the trailer are of the opinion that the developers decided to sell the version for the previous generation for the second time with a minimum of innovations. Recall: GTA V initially appeared on the PS3 and Xbox 360, then reached the PS4 and Xbox One, and then came to the PC.

The second reason for the dissatisfaction of users is the lack of news about Grand Theft Auto VI. People are complaining that Rockstar is reluctant to release the sixth, rumored to be no earlier than 2024, and continues to make money with re-releases of GTA V. Selected player comments are below.

DentoSketch: “I’m not only angry, not only disappointed – I’m ashamed”…

sn0wiron: “To date, fan-made mods have ‘expanded and improved’ the game more than the developers.”…

Paradoxpizza: “” With improved graphics. ” Looks like before “…