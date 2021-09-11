We must take: Author of NieR: Automata appreciated the demonstration of stylish action Project EVE for PlayStation 5

New action demo Project EVE from korean studio SHIFT-UP, which was announced for release on Playstation 5 during the online presentation PlayStation Showcase 2021, aroused increased interest from players. First of all, viewers noted the high-quality graphic component and attractive appearance of the main character named Yves.

The famous Japanese game designer also paid attention to the presentation. Yoko Tarobest known for creating the acclaimed action RPG NieR: Automata, remembered by many players as a sexy android girl 2B.

On his Twitter page, the developer published extremely short message with a link to the news about Project EVE, in which there was only one word – “Beru”. It looks like the author of NieR: Automata is excited about the new action show from the Korean developers.

In Project EVE, players will have to fight against unknown alien invaders and return to humanity control over the Earth, which fell after the world collapse. The project is created on the engine Unreal Engine 4 using high definition 3D scanning technology and motion capture system … The authors position it as an AAA title.

The release date of Project EVE has not yet been announced.

Read also: New revision of PlayStation 5 tested for noise and heat – CPU cooling became more efficient…