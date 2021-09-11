What records can Ronaldo still break at Manchester United

Cristiano’s departure from Juventus was reminiscent of an escape. The Portuguese was negotiating with Man City, PSG, Manchester United, just to say goodbye to Italy as soon as possible. The “old lady” planned to keep Ronaldo until the end of the contract. Having a footballer of this caliber in a team is a matter of prestige.

And yet Juventus could not keep its main star – Cristiano returned to where he is loved. Ronaldo will definitely not have motivation problems in Manchester, especially he has already stopped the first record … Here he became the star of world football. Online edition “Euro-football.ru” talks about the records that Ronaldo can still break with Manchester United.

Become the champion for most UEFA Champions League trophies

Cristiano won the Champions League 5 times. First he took the prestigious European trophy with Manchester United, then four times with Real Madrid. At the moment, the record holder is ex-Real Madrid forward Paco Gento, who managed to win the title 6 times. With the arrival of Varana, Sancho and Ronaldo, the Red Devils have a chance to win the Champions League.

Reach # 1 by most UEFA Champions League appearances

Legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas holds the record for the most matches played in the Champions League. Casillas has played 177 games in the Champions League. Already next month, Ronaldo is likely to surpass his record – the Portuguese has only 1 less match. Crisch’s closest pursuer of the current footballers is Lionel Messi (149 matches).

Become the most titled football player in the world

On May 20, 2021, Juventus beat Atalanta in the Italian Cup final (2: 1). For Ronaldo, this trophy was 5th in Turin and 34th in his career. Dani Alves remains the most titled in the world (42 trophies). Cristiano is already 36 years old and it will be difficult to surpass Alves’ record. But there is motivation to catch up with Messi, who has 37 titles.

Beat Messi in Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi most often won the Golden Ball (6 times). Ronaldo became the best player in the world 5 times. In 2021, Ronaldo is not on the list of top contenders for the Ballon d’Or. In Juventus, Ronaldo did not get stronger every year, but in Manchester he may have a second wind and next season Krish may become the best. Chances are small, but they are.

Become the top scorer in Manchester United history

From the category of fantasy. Ronaldo came to Manchester as a 17-year-old boy. Cristiano played for the Red Devils from 2003 to 2009. During this time, the Portuguese managed to score 118 goals in 292 matches. The record belongs to Wayne Rooney (253 goals). To surpass Rooney’s achievement, Krish must score 136 goals. That is, in four seasons in a row, score 34 goals for Manchester United in all tournaments. The mission is almost impossible. A more realistic goal for Ronaldo is to enter the top 10 scorers of Manchester United. In 10th place is Paul Scholes with 155 goals.

Vladislav AVRAMENKO