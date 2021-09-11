who will play Frankenstein’s new bride

A real war of brides flares up between two famous actresses – Scarlett Johansson and Angelina Jolie, who will star in two similar projects.

Scarlett Johansson announced that she will become the main character in a new film called “The Bride”, which will reveal the fate of Frankenstein’s bride. The film will be filmed by A24 and directed by Oscar winner Sebastian Lelio. Scarlett will not only be reincarnated as a bride, but will also be engaged in producing.

“Working with Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Shuker Bloom, Sebastian and I are thrilled to release this classic anti-heroine and reanimate her story to reflect the changes we’re seeing today,” Scarlett Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter.

However, Universal has been working on an identical project starring Angelina Jolie for several years now. The filming of the film, unfortunately, was suspended in 2017, but resumed in early 2020.

It is not yet clear how work in similar projects will affect the relationship of actresses and whether any personal conflict will open up. Obviously, this whole situation is unpleasant for Jolie, who is already not having the best period in her life due to regular conflicts with Pitt.

Photo: Getty Images