Why you shouldn’t spend $ 299 on smart glasses from Facebook and Ray-Ban

Facebook has partnered with Ray-Ban to release smart glasses. Ray-Ban Stories can take photos and videos with built-in cameras, play music through speakers near your ear, receive calls, and upload content to social networks via the Facebook View smartphone app. Thus, they are a full-fledged gadget in the ecosystem of Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

However, as writes Mashable, sunglasses for $ 299 (about 22 thousand rubles at the current exchange rate) have a number of disadvantages that make such an acquisition unjustified. In fact, this is just an expensive toy for people who want to stand out from the rest, the portal believes.

Smartphone shoots better

The cameras inside the glasses allow you to take pictures and recordings, but the quality of shooting leaves much to be desired…

Almost any modern smartphone in hand has been taking better quality photos for a long time.

Moreover, the phones have a screen on which you can see the shooting area in detail. In Stories, your eyes act as a video finder, which makes it quite problematic to make a good shot the first time.

Also glasses cannot be used without a smartphone and installed Facebook View applicationavailable for Android and iOS. In addition, the user will need an active Facebook account to set up the gadget.

There is some value in first-person photography, but if the videos are planned to be published on social networks and create content from them, then glasses have a significant drawback. You can shoot video no longer than 30 seconds… Half a minute is a rather strict time limit, since often, even for filming on TikTok, a longer video is cut off during the editing process.

Ray-Ban Stories has the ability to listen to music or podcasts via Bluetooth. The sound is transmitted from the phone through the speakers in the temples of the smart glasses. but the sound quality through these speakers is extremely poor, which negates their usefulness. The problem also lies in the fact that some compositions can be heard only at increased volume. In Ray-Ban Stories, there are no headphones as such – it’s just a speaker at the ear, so the sound will be heard by people who are nearby.

The owner of smart glasses will obviously annoy people sitting next to them on a park bench or in a subway car with this noise.

This is also a reason not to answer phone calls with glasses – the interlocutor and the owner of the smart glasses will be in front of witnesses to conduct the conversation.

Moreover, users have every reason not to trust Facebook, which in the past has repeatedly become involved in major scandals related to the privacy of its customers. There is a threat that, as is the case with social networks, personal information and data from glasses will end up with scammers or be hacked. And given the presence of cameras and a microphone, the owner should be wary of observing where and with whom he is and communicates.

Why the world isn’t ready for smart glasses

Despite the unusual form factor, consumers do not yet perceive “smart” glasses as a useful gadget for every day because of their specific influence on their appearance, the Ozon press service told !.

“It is important for the user whether they fit the style of clothing, the shape of the face, and so on, whether it is comfortable to wear them all the time,” said a company representative.

In addition, according to the speaker, at this stage, glasses do not offer revolutionary functionality and popular applications that could attract a modern consumer.

“The range of tasks that can be solved with the help of such glasses is limited to filming media content and listening to audio,” added the press service.

Lenovo Product Manager Ivan Lavrentyev agrees that interest in glasses is diminished due to their low functionality. In a comment to !, he explained that these are mainly devices that can only take photos and shoot videos.

“The full functionality of smart glasses is revealed when there is a built-in screen that can replace a monitor and allow you to work from anywhere. Such technologies significantly expand the possibilities of using glasses not only for ordinary users, but also open up huge business prospects, ”the specialist added.

Fyodor Dbar, Commercial Director of Koda Security, told ! that Facebook Stories is a very highly specialized thing. According to him, sunglasses cannot be worn all the time, and someone is not interested in having such an accessory for aesthetic reasons.

“In more than 95% of cases, the way to display text or images [через очки] it will be inconvenient, ”the specialist is sure.

He also urged the company to think about protecting the gadget from moisture, dust and drops. The novelty is potentially more at risk of failure, the expert said.

“In addition, information security issues should be in the first place for Facebook. Otherwise, a useful device could potentially become a new way of leaking personal data, ”concluded Dbar.