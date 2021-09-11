Xiaomi began to block smartphones from some users in Crimea

Smartphone manufacturers Xiaomi has blocked the operation of devices in some parts of the world that have come under US sanctions. Smartphones operating in Crimea were also subject to restrictions.

Xiaomi is blocking smartphones of its own production in Cuba, Iran, Syria, North Korea, Sudan and the Crimean Peninsula. In these territories, according to Xiaomi rules, it is prohibited to import devices without a special license. This is reported by the XDA Developers mobile developer forum.

Complaints from users appeared on various sites on the Internet: Facebook, Reddit and thematic forums. People are reporting that their Xiaomi smartphones are suddenly becoming “bricks”. The devices refuse to work, showing only one message on the screen:

It is Xiaomi’s policy not to authorize the sale of this product or its provision in the territory in which you tried to activate it. Please contact sellers directly for more information, reads the message on the screens of remotely locked phones.

It is noted that the problem does not affect smartphones with unofficial firmware installed.

The six countries and regions mentioned are under US export sanctions, and Xiaomi itself also refers to US laws. Many international companies officially refuse to do business in these territories.

Thus, the company opposes the “gray” devices imported into the territory illegally. Although Xiaomi’s export policy prohibits the sale of smartphones in some countries and regions, the company has not previously prevented the activation and use of devices in their territory. Now Xiaomi’s policy has changed.