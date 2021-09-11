Yuki Tsunoda: I’ll try to earn points

The Saturday sprint in Monza was unsuccessful for AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly crashed the car on the first lap, and Yuki Tsunoda finished 16th. Despite the low starting positions in Sunday’s race, both pilots expect to compete for points.

Yuki Tsunoda (16th): “Disappointing day. I started well enough and played a few positions before the fourth turn. Unfortunately, then I had contact with Robert Kubica’s car – I damaged the front wing. I went to the pits for a new one, but then played a few positions.

The car handled well and was fast enough. I made the most of the Soft roster, gaining experience before Sunday’s race. Tomorrow will be difficult, but my goal is to earn points. “

Pierre Gasly (retirement): “Of course, I’m very disappointed – not a good day. I had a great start and on Medium tires I was able to overtake Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton. At the first turn, to my surprise, I saw Daniel Riccardo’s car in front of me, although I did not expect it there at all. I brushed it slightly and damaged the front wing.

In the third turn, the wing was under my car, I lost control and flew in a straight line into the wall.

Of course, the goal for tomorrow is to earn points. In the evening I will watch the sprint replay to analyze possible overtaking spots. Judging by the sprint, it will be difficult to overtake. We know that any course of events is possible in the race, so tomorrow we will try to do everything in our power. “