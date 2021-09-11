Zenit defeated Akhmat and returned to first place in the standings of the Russian Championship – 09/11/2021

SAINT PETERSBURG, September 11. / TASS /. Petersburg “Zenith” beat Grozny “Akhmat” with a score of 3: 1 in the home match of the seventh round of Tinkoff – the Russian Premier League (RPL).

As part of Zenit, goals were scored by Wendel (9th minute), Alexander Erokhin (33) and Malkom (83), two assists were scored by forward Artem Dziuba. The losers were scored by Mohamed Konate (52). Goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk made his debut with Zenit, who transferred to the St. Petersburg club on September 2 from the Portuguese Zhil Vicente.

Zenit has not lost to Akhmat for ten matches. The last time the Grozny club won a victory over Zenit was in May 2017.

Sergei Semak’s wards extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches (five wins, two draws) and returned to first place in the RPL standings, gaining 17 points after seven games. Akhmat is eighth with nine points in eight games.