10 iPadOS 15 features worth updating for. For example, saving battery

Very soon Cupertinos will hold the first autumn presentation this year. Most likely, we will see new models of the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch. There is a chance that the presentation will show updated Apple tablets.

Some time after the presentation, a new version of the operating system for iPadOS 15 tablets will become available to all users. We have already talked about all the important features of this system and about the innovations that will definitely not appear in the first versions of the system.

Now we will tell you exactly which chips can make you upgrade to iPadOS 15 faster.

Which iPads support iPadOS 15

It will be possible to update this fall on the following Apple tablet models:

◈ iPad 5th / 6th / 7th / 8th generation

◈ iPad mini 4/5

◈ iPad Air 2/3/4

◈ iPad Pro all generations

1. New multitasking menu

Developers from Cupertino have done a great job to make the iPad experience more comfortable. One of the notable changes in iPadOS 15 is the new way multitasking works.

During the launch of any application, a new indicator appeared, which is located at the top of the program window. It does not add new system actions, but only duplicates the gestures available in the system and allows you to transfer any program to the mode SplitView (two windows on the screen), Slide Over (application window on the side of the screen) or full screen mode (exit from previous modes).

With the new indicator, it’s immediately clear which apps can work with split screen and which can’t. And it has become a little more convenient to choose the second program for the split screen.

The indicator is very useful when working with a connected mouse and keyboard, when it is not very convenient to reach for the touch screen to make gestures.

2. Opening three windows at the same time

The power of modern iPads has long been enough for the simultaneous operation of not only two, but also three applications. Splitting the screen into three parts in iPadOS has not yet been allowed, but opening a third window on top of the other two is quite possible.

This feature has appeared in many standard applications. To take advantage of the opportunity, open a couple of applications in SplitView mode (split the screen into two parts), and then try opening a new window in any of the programs through the context menu (by holding your finger).

The feature is already supported in Notes, Mail and iMessage… We are waiting for the option to appear in applications from third-party developers.

3. Application shelf

This feature of iPadOS 15 looks a little strange so far. It will come in handy when working with the keyboard, but has not yet acquired its own shortcut.

The idea of ​​the innovation is that when opening a program with several tabs, windows or documents, the user can quickly select the one he needs. Such windows are located at the bottom of the screen, which is called the shelf.

The option works in many standard and some third-party applications, the shelf is visible both at startup and when switching between programs.

4. Widgets on the desktop

Such a feature was expected last year, when users were allowed to place widgets anywhere on the iPhone desktop. The dashboards themselves, unfortunately, have not become more useful, but for the iPad there is a large size of cards that will help fill the huge screens with the necessary information.

New widgets for apps have already been added:

► Locator – display of all gadgets from your Apple ID account;

► Contacts – to quickly call subscribers;

► AppStore – to monitor promotions and various events from the app store;

► mail – to view the latest emails;

► Advice – to quickly learn new features of iPadOS 15.

There are other less useful widgets for standard iPad apps, and third-party developers have also prepared many useful dashboards for Apple tablets.

5. Convenient keyboard operation

The iPad’s keyboard experience gets better with every operating system update. This update is also no exception.

Apple tablets have received tons of new keyboard shortcuts for every system utility. Appeared focus mode on objects, which allows you to move the selection with the keys without the cursor and taps on the screen. Experienced users can use the iPad exclusively using the keyboard.

A convenient menu has been added to view and memorize system shortcuts faster. Just hold down the Command key and we see all the keyboard shortcuts with search and categorization.

6. Application Library

Another feature that only a year after its appearance migrated from iPhone to iPad. On the large screen of the tablet, you can now put things in order, remove unnecessary application icons to the library, or completely hide several desktops.

It’s great that you can use both the rightmost desktop and a special icon in the Dock to call the library. The option strongly resembles Launchpad from macOS.

7. Quick notes

Initially, this innovation was presented as a feature of the iPad paired with the Apple Pencil. A new gesture (moving from the bottom right corner of the screen to the center) activates a floating window for taking quick notes.

The size of the window, as well as its position, can be changed, and it can be displayed either over the desktop or over any application.

Later it turned out that the trick works without Apple Pencil, and you can call the window for creating quick notes using a new switch in Control room…

8. Changes in Safari

The browser in the mobile operating system has received the most global update in recent years.

At first, the appearance of the top panel with tabs and quick action buttons has changed. Cupertinos experimented with this all summer and found a suitable solution. It brings new ideas to the system, but it doesn’t look too radical, as in the first test versions of iPadOS 15.

Secondly, a cross-platform mode for working with groups of tabs has appeared. Open pages can be combined into folders, moved between devices, opened or closed with a couple of clicks.

Thirdly, the browser has adopted many innovations from the desktop version of the Apple operating system. In mobile Safari, we added a wallpaper for the start page, customizable panels on a blank tab, tightened the look to a uniform style on all devices.

Fourth, the browser has learned to work with cross-platform extensions that can be ported to the iPad from the Mac. However, here you should wait for useful additions from third-party developers.

9. Power saving mode

Such a feature appeared on the iPhone a long time ago, and only in iPadOS 15 the mechanism was transferred to Apple tablets. You can now activate Low Power Mode on any Apple tablet.

This will further increase the battery life of the iPad by lowering the excess power for this device. The chip will definitely be in demand among users working on the iPad Pro.

Also, do not forget from the appropriate actions for quick commands that can be tied to turning on or off the power saving mode.

10. Focus mode

This is the logical development of the regime Do not disturb with new settings and capabilities. If you have not used this mode before due to some peculiarities or lack of important parameters, now you can definitely completely customize it for yourself.

The chip is cross-platform and focus options can be transferred from iPhone to iPad and Mac.

It will be possible to customize different options for displaying icons on the desktop with automatic change in time, disable notifications that are unnecessary at the moment, block messages from unnecessary users and programs. And you can also turn on Game Modewhen, during the launch of network battles, the iPad will itself turn off incoming calls or banners.

After updating, be sure to delve into this section of parameters to find the chips that suit you.

Here is a set of useful options for all owners of current iPad models after installing a key update of the mobile operating system.

