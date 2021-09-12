10 million hryvnia sailed by … How Russia put the squeeze on Ukraine under the whistle of the Poles at the Euro volleyball

The Russian national team won a difficult victory over the Ukrainians (3: 1) in the 1/8 finals of the European Championship in Gdansk, coping with the resistance of the opponent and the pressure of the audience, which was rooting against ours.

Sammelvuo lost the advantage of “home site”

Together with the group stage, the stay in Tampere for the Russian team ended: Tuomas Sammelvuo’s charges were to start in the playoffs in Gdansk, Poland. So we can say that the mentor of our team lost the advantage of his site, playing the Euroleigh games at home. And under the watchful eye of his parent, who was constantly in the stands during the matches of the Russian national team. Perhaps it even hindered Sammelvuo Jr. to some extent.

But now there were no distractions in Gdansk – except for the Polish stands, who came not only to support their team in the evening match, but to cheer against Russia. And our opponent was such that passions began to boil around this fight in advance. The Ukrainian national team was probably asleep and saw how “defeating the enemy”.

True, the head of the Ukrainian Volleyball Federation, Mikhail Melnyk, did not allow any incorrect statements on the eve of the match. On the contrary, he noted that the Russian national team does not need excessive introduction, which is confirmed by the silver of the recent Games in Tokyo. But Melnik also added on social media:

– We have never met the Russians before, so now the character of the players, their belief in their own strength, creative courage and tactical discipline will play a huge role in the duel. Everything will, first of all, depend on our volleyball players. They simply absolutely should not pay attention to who is on the other side of the grid. Russia means Russia. And that’s it!

Nevertheless, the head of the Volleyball Federation of Ukraine did not hide the fact that the players of the national team will be well rewarded in the event of a victory over Russia. For the “head” of geographical neighbors they were promised 10 million hryvnia for the whole honest company. Or, in terms of rubles, 30 million.

In the first set in the game of the Russians, something broke

The game was clearly worth the candle, but it cannot be said that the zhovto-blakit ones from the first draws began to work wonders on the court in pursuit of a long hryvnia. Opponents alternately took break points, but immediately made it possible to level the score with their own mistakes. The Russians created the first minimum gap in the tenth drawing (6: 4), then they managed to develop this success a little (9: 5).

Sammelvuo this time released Pavel Pankov (instead of Igor Kobzar) and Ilyas Kurkaev in the starting six, but if the Russians were more or less normal with the second pass and the first pace, then the serve in the first batch did not fly at all. And when the score was 14:10, there was also a failure in attack and reception.

On the serve of Oleg Plotnitsky, the opponent scored four points in a row. On this segment, the block closed the attack of Yegor Klyuka, and it was not without Ace Plotnitsky, who is called the lifesaver of the Ukrainian team. When the score was 14:14, Sammelvuo knocked the opponent down with a time-out from a serial serve, but it was as if something broke in our team’s game.

Our volleyball players still got to the end of the set with an equal score (21:21), and then a new series of mistakes followed. Kluka fired past the block into touch (even the challenge did not help to save a point), then the Rossnyans had one more game with an inaccurate attack – and at 21:24 the game was actually lost. On the set point, they tried to stop the Ukrainians with a block, but on the second attempt the opponent put an end to the game (25:22).

Klyuka again collided with Golubev – and again there was no injury

It’s good that the Russians reacted correctly to the local failure and pulled themselves together in the second set. The advantage of our team began to grow by leaps and bounds from the first draws. Dmitry Volkov filed through with the help of a rope (5: 2), Kluka was twice effective in finishing games (7: 2). Kurkaev attacked great with the first pace, and Ivan Yakovlev immediately dropped the ball under the net almost vertically on the block (13: 6).

Finally, the Russians began to get a more or less integral game, without serious failures in any component. The improved technique allowed the passer to play the game more variedly and quickly, and Kluka attacked very effectively from the corners of the net. And when the score was 16:11, they managed to quickly withdraw from the filing of Plotnitsky, which opened the way for the Russian team to victory in the game. In the ending, Kluk got the opportunity to significantly improve his personal statistics by completing aces twice. The second brought victory in the set (25:16).

The third game began with a disturbing moment. Klyuka, rushing to pick up the ball, collided with the libero Valentin Golubev (by the way, this is not the first time in this championship) and for some time lay on the floor, holding on to his left elbow. However, again there was no injury – the doctors quickly “froze” the hand of our leader, and he continued the game.

In it, everything was not so easy for the Russians. Two slaughter feeds from Plotnitsky provided the zhovto-blakitny with a certain advantage (5: 2). Yakovlev answered with an ace (5: 4), but there was no turning point in the game. With the score 5: 9, Sammelvuo replaced the setter, releasing Kobzar instead of Pankov. And we managed to win back these “minus 4” by the middle of the game (14:14). Yakovlev (ace), Volkov (picked up the ball in defense and hammered it into the floor from the back line) and Kurkaev’s block with Podlesnykh and Kobzar were good here.

The turning point was made by a strong-willed victory in the third game

Nevertheless, the Russians all the time had to catch up with the Ukrainians who were going ahead by 2-3 points. And for the first time they managed to get the lead after 20:20, when Kluk was again brought to a clean grid in the second zone. The decisive factor was Golubev’s high-quality reception at Plotnitsky’s serve, after which Podlesnykh struck the block, as well as another ace of Yakovlev (23:21). Then there was another cool deceiving kick by Kobzar instead of the second pass (24:22), and the triple block after a not very successful reception and a weak attack from the Ukrainians brought the Russian team forward in the match (25:22 and 2: 1 in sets).

The set won under such difficult circumstances was supposed to add confidence to the Russians. However, in the fourth game, it took a long time to catch up with an opponent who did not want to surrender. The Ukrainians clung to their teeth for every rally, every ball. After the 4: 4 score, they scraped together a couple of advantage points (7: 6, 12:10), but that was the end of all their successes that evening.

The Kluka and Kurkaev bloc brought the Russian team forward (14:13), after which it rushed to victory. Perhaps the last chance to escape was with the zhovto-blakitnykh at the score (18:20), when Plotnitsky went to serve. But this time the lifesaver did not work – the Russians finished off to the floor in the attack and scored the most important point. In the next draw, the challenge noticed the touch of the block and helped the Ukrainians to catch on (19:21), but the wards of Sammelvuo could no longer be stopped. Volkov from the second matchball put an end to and formalized the entry of our team to the quarterfinals. Where she will play with the winner of the Poland – Finland pair.

The Ukrainians had to regret the lost profit: ten million hryvnias passed by …

Europe championship

Men

1/8 finals

Russia – Ukraine – 3: 1 (22:25, 25:16, 25:22, 25:22)

Russia: Pankov, Podlesnykh, Kurkaev, Kluka, Yakovlev, Volkov, Golubev (libero), Baranov (libero), P. Tetyukhin, Kobzar

Match time: 1 hour 59 minutes (28 + 27 + 33 + 31)

11 September. Gdansk. Ergo Arena