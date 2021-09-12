In attempts to raise a wonderful child, sometimes the stars go too far. In addition, using specific methods of upbringing, many of them try to pass them off as ingenious, simply traumatizing the child’s psyche. About 7 celebrities of Russia and the world who approach the upbringing of offspring are extremely ambiguous, we talk about in this material.

Yana Rudkovskaya

Yana Rudkovskaya’s upbringing methods seem cruel to most – the producer practices corporal punishment against Sasha’s son, occasionally locks him in a closet and hits him with a “thin belt”. In addition, videos have appeared on the network more than once, where a child, through tears and pain, is doing stretching with his father. Family methods Rudkovskaya explains that she wants to grow a strong man out of the Dwarf Dwarf.

Yana Rudkovskaya and Sasha Gnome Gnomych

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron does not hide that she brings up her son Jackson as a girl: the actress dresses up the child in dresses and fluffy skirts, ties him with bows and gives him dolls. Yes, Theron only supports Jackson’s initiative to change sex, which he showed at the age of 3, but many are sure that the boy simply did not understand what he was asking for, and Charlize, in turn, had already seriously broken the baby’s psyche.

Charlize Theron and Jackson

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham does not hide the fact that for educational purposes she uses a chair for punishment – the guilty child of the star regularly spends on it for 20-30 minutes. Despite the fact that such child punishment is considered common in Britain, many Beckham fans condemn it for it. The editors of uznayvse.ru notes that the family of the former Spice Girls soloist has a strict day regimen: her children go to bed at 21-30, and get up at 7 in the morning – and so on any day.

Victoria and David Beckham with sons

Evelina Bledans

Numerous photos of Bledans, who often hugs and kisses her son Semyon too tightly, made a lot of noise on the network – users found this behavior with a child unacceptable. And despite the fact that Evelina attributes these gestures to raising a “healthy attitude to the human body” in the baby, many psychologists, according to Dailybaby.ru, consider them unacceptable.

Evelina Bledans with her son

Gwyneth Paltrow

In 2020, the actress was criticized for an unusual gift to her son – for one of the holidays, Paltrow presented 14-year-old Moses with a jigsaw puzzle with a naked female breast. Many users noted that this act was very promiscuous on the part of the mother, given that the children of the actress are well aware of her other oddities – for example, the release of candles with the smell of their own genitals and toys for adults. And despite the fact that Gwyneth is a much more liberal mother than Victoria Beckham, she uses tough methods too: the actress’s children are on a gluten-free diet and never eat flour.

Gwyneth Paltrow with her son and daughter

Natalya Vodyanova

Natalia was repeatedly condemned for a strange taboo in the family – the model’s five children are strictly forbidden to cry. According to woman.ru, only the younger children of Vodianova can burst into tears if they are in pain. The rest of the guys are forbidden to be capricious and show this kind of emotion. On this score, experts also have an opinion – according to psychologists, children should be able to cry and show any kind of emotion, because only through them can a child relieve stress.

Natalia Vodianova with senior heirs

Madonna

Madonna has six children, four of whom are adopted. It’s no secret that every child of a pop diva felt her radicalism: the singer forbade the kids to watch TV and, moreover, listen to their own music. However, the most controversial educational moment was the ban on communication with boys, which is valid for her daughters. This, according to experts, has a very strong effect on the psyche of children.

Madonna with children

Many of these children were brought up in moderate cruelty, while others – in excessive permissiveness, which can affect the formation of no less. There are other cases – sometimes parents feel incompetent because of other people’s tricks. We wrote about them in this material.

