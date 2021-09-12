A terrible injury in the Liverpool match. Harvey Elliott was carried off the field on a stretcher

by

In the second half of the match of the 4th round of the English Premier League between Leeds and Liverpool, 18-year-old player of the Reds Harvey Elliott received a terrible injury. In the middle of the field, he was attacked by Leeds’ Dutch defender Pascal Strike.

  • Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there’s nothing more convenient than keeping track of your sports

Championship of England

17-year-old Liverpool player Elliott refused to meet with Ramos because of the episode with Salah

01/06/2020 at 09:33

The tackle from behind turned out to be dirty and very painful for Elliott – the Liverpool player’s leg twisted unnaturally, and he left the field on a stretcher. The injury was so serious (it looks like a double fracture of the left leg) that the director of the broadcast did not show a close-up of the moment with the violation. This tackle is called “scissors” and has been strictly prohibited for many years.

The referee used the VAR and sent Strike off the field.

  • In the first half of the match, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored his 100th goal in the Premier League.
  • Doubled the score in the game Fabinho, who last season did not score a single goal.
  • The final result of the match (0: 3) at 90 + 2 minutes was set by Sadio Mane.
Before the 2nd goal, Ronaldo accelerated to 32.5 km / h. At 36 years old!
Premier League table with Manchester United and Chelsea highest

Championship of England

Bomb goal by Liverpool teenager’s bisicle, after which Klopp is obliged to give him a chance

01/30/2020 at 15:43

Championship of England

16-year-old Liverpool rookie apologizes for calling Kane a fucking dumbass during the Champions League final

08/01/2019 at 08:17

Leave a Comment