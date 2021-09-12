A terrible injury in the Liverpool match. Harvey Elliott was carried off the field on a stretcher

In the second half of the match of the 4th round of the English Premier League between Leeds and Liverpool, 18-year-old player of the Reds Harvey Elliott received a terrible injury. In the middle of the field, he was attacked by Leeds’ Dutch defender Pascal Strike.

The tackle from behind turned out to be dirty and very painful for Elliott – the Liverpool player’s leg twisted unnaturally, and he left the field on a stretcher. The injury was so serious (it looks like a double fracture of the left leg) that the director of the broadcast did not show a close-up of the moment with the violation. This tackle is called “scissors” and has been strictly prohibited for many years.

The referee used the VAR and sent Strike off the field.

In the first half of the match, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored his 100th goal in the Premier League.

Doubled the score in the game Fabinho, who last season did not score a single goal.

The final result of the match (0: 3) at 90 + 2 minutes was set by Sadio Mane.

