A world of scale Ghost of Tsushima and boss battles like Borderlands – Redfall tester shares details of Arkane shooter

Screenshots of an early test build of a vampire shooter leaked online yesterday Redfall from Arkane Austin. The user who leaked the images also shared some game details …

The project is described as a cross between Borderlands and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. From the first, the game takes gameplay and boss battles, and from the second, a seamless open world. The map is similar in size to Fallout 76 and Ghost of Tsushima, and is populated by NPCs acting like Borderlands or Assassin’s Creed;

The main story takes the player through the world, but there are also many side storylines, missions and battles;

You can play both in co-op and alone, but without AI partners in the manner of Left 4 Dead. There are six playable heroes to choose from, each with their own unique ability;

One character had a bird that acted like a drone, another could disguise itself for extra stealth, and another could teleport over short distances, similar to Dishonored’s Blink ability;

The game can be played both in stealth and in combat with weapons at the ready. For killing enemies and completing missions, including side missions, XP – experience points are given;

In addition to traditional weapons such as rifles and pistols, there are also unique examples such as a stake thrower;

The enemies are not only vampires, but also human servants. Battles are a dynamic mix of ranged and melee combat;

In the leaked screenshots, you can see a store of things, as well as two options for in-game currency.

Redfall is an open-world first-person shooter where players, alone or in the company of one to three like-minded people, will fight a legion of vampires using various combinations of equipment and abilities. The development team is responsible for the Prey reboot team.

The game will be released in the summer of 2022 exclusively on Xbox Series X | S and PC.

