Aging Ishimuru: EA Shows New Dead Space Remake Video

Studio EA Motive posted a new update on the progress of the remake on Reddit Dead space…

The studio thanked the community for the feedback it received after showing off an early version of the game late last month. At the same time, the authors once again reminded that everything shown is under development, so things such as Isaac’s costume, the aesthetics and atmosphere of Ishimura will be refined.

So, now the developers are trying to achieve the correct level of wear and tear on the space station. As an example, a small video was shown directly from the editor with a demonstration of some of the ways in which the command gives Ishimura a shabby look …

“We are now headlong into working on the game, taking some time to study all the thoughts, theories and suggestions that you have shared with us. We look forward to next year, when development progresses further and we can show how you helped us shape the game. “.

The updated Dead Space is being created for Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 5 and PC. There is no release date at the moment. According to rumors, the game may be released in the fall of 2022.

