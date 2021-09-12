Alexandra Grant without makeup visiting Gwyneth Paltrow – details – showbiz News

Alexandra Grant attended Gwyneth Paltrow’s event

In Los Angeles, a stellar party was held on a grand scale, organized by actress Gwyneth Paltrow. She invited not only her famous friends to the event, but also her beloved Keanu Reeves – Alexandru Grant… The appearance of the woman provoked a lot of discussion. Alexandra Grant attended the event in casual black pants and shirt and no makeup. More recently, Alexandra told why she doesn’t paint.

Keanu Reeves with Alexandra Grant / Photo: Getty Images

In this way, she took a selfie with the meeting organizer and actress Demi Moore. The photo was quickly spread by dozens of Instagram publics and fan groups.

Note that the main condition for Gwyneth Paltrow’s party was that her guests had no makeup. She invited only women to the event, so she asked them not to be shy and show their natural beauty.

As you know, on November 2, 2019, Keanu Reeves came to the Art + Film charity evening, accompanied by Alexandra Grant. This exit provoked a lot of conversations, since the actor held the chosen one by the hand, confirming all the rumors about the novel. Since then, the artist Alexandra Grant has been targeted by journalists: the public has been expecting new details of the couple’s secret relationship.

