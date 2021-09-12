Alexandra Trusova: I’m glad that I managed to make five quads

Figure skater Alexandra Trusova commented on the historical rental of the free program with five quadruple jumps. Alexandra jumped solo quadruple flip, salchow, toe loop and lutz, as well as a cascade of quadruple lutz – triple toe loop.

“I am glad that I managed to do five quads. Let’s say for the third or fourth time. It turned out better here than at the competitions, now I will do five quads there as well. Lightness is deceiving. I get tired, like everyone else, I just try not to show it.

When I was just given this program, I was too high on the music, emotions were overwhelmed and the quadruples could not jump at all. I especially like the composition in the first half, I could not control myself.

I think that for self-confidence you need to work very hard. What happens in training usually happens in competitions. Of course, I worked to learn how to tune in correctly, ”the Championship correspondent Alexei Adamov reports Trusova.