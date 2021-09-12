Angelina Jolie starred for Vogue and spoke about life after her divorce from Brad Pitt: “I am rebuilding our family”

Angelina Jolie

45-year-old Angelina Jolie became the main character of the March issue of British Vogue. The actress invited the editor-in-chief of the edition, Edward Anninful, to her home in Los Angeles and talked with him about motherhood and her six children. Angie also took part in a photo shoot that took place in the backyard of her house.

As a result, the cover of the new issue came out in two versions – color and black and white. In the first photo, Angelina appeared in an elegant look, consisting of a beige silk top, a pencil skirt and a coat of the same color draped over the shoulders, and in the second – in a black turtleneck and matching trousers.

In a conversation with the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Jolie admitted that she has high hopes for the younger generation, including her children:

I have a lot of hopes for the younger generation. Maybe because I live with children between the ages of 12 and 19 and can observe this particular group. I see that they are under much more pressure than we are at their age. They receive a huge amount of information that they have hidden from us. But I see how Maddox communicates with someone via video link in Russian or Korean, how Shiloh keeps in touch with his friends from Namibia. Young people have learned to communicate and get to know each other in such a global way. It is they who will begin to solve our problems.

Angelina Jolie also noted that, despite the coronavirus pandemic, life still goes on. The actress said that her son Pax went to graduate class this year and is now preparing for adulthood, and her daughter Zakhara is now in the process of obtaining a driver’s license. In a conversation with Enninful, Jolie also described a typical day in their large family.

I have never been able to sit still. Despite the fact that I have always dreamed of being a mother of many children, I imagined it as a journey somewhere in the jungle. I didn’t think about family in the traditional sense. I feel like I just don’t have the skills to be a typical stay-at-home mom. I do it thanks to my kids. They help me, but I’m really not very good at it. It may sound corny, but if you really love and try, the fact that your scrambled eggs are burnt doesn’t matter in the end.

– shared her thoughts on motherhood Jolie.

At the end of the conversation, Angelina answered the question if she considers herself absolutely happy at the moment. The actress admitted that she is not sure that she is now experiencing the most successful period in her life, hinting that recent years have been rather turbulent for her due to a high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt.