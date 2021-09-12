Arsenal 1-0 Norwich, goal video, match highlights, 11 September 2021, Premier League

First, a little disclaimer. One match, especially with the worst team in the league, means nothing. It does not cancel either the failed development strategy of recent years, or the haphazard and dubious transfers, or the terrible shape of many important players, from whom they expected more, or the naive plans of the coaching staff, which did not mask, but exacerbated the team’s problems. So, of course, there is no need to draw conclusions about overcoming the crisis in the match with Norwich.

It’s just that in the current eerie times for Arsenal, even a victory over an outsider is already an extraordinary event and a reason for conversation. And if it is also on the case, and the drawing of the game makes it possible to discern some interesting coaching ideas – all the more it is worth mentioning this. Even if it turns out to be just an episode.

So, this episode was a success for Arsenal. 30 shots on goal is the best result among any Premier League team since the start of the season and the best for Arsenal in four years. This number is impressive in itself, but in the context it looks even more solid: 21 hits were delivered from outside the box. That is, the Londoners have filled the statistics with non-senseless long-range strikes. And some of the distant ones can be attributed to scoring chances, for example, an attempt Aubameyangawhen Krul left the gate.

And even more, the number of Arsenal’s shots is impressive in contrast to the admitted moments. Norwich shot 10 times (a lot), but only five times from outside the penalty area, and more than half of the guests’ shots were blocked. No, it’s still not dominance (sorry Mikel), but closer to it than in any other match since the start of the season. And, if we get away from the terminology of Guardiol football, we can say that Arsenal controlled the opponent without domination. Good too.

There are several reasons for control. Firstly, due to the high pressure. It included both defenders and Maitland Niles, who came out in the support zone, but climbed very high, so sometimes five people were pressing in the first line at once. Secondly, due to a quick rollback, if the pressure did not work. Here again we need a reservation: “Norwich” really badly accelerated attacks at speed and did not use all the opportunities that the hosts gave with their bold pressure. That is, everything was convincing, adjusted for the level of the opponent. But compared to the match against Brentford, this is also progress.

Well, the guests, with their dogmatism, themselves were asking for trouble. They are trying so hard to control the ball and develop off-goal attacks through the pass that, perhaps, Saka, Pepe, Odegor and Aubameyang could get even more out of it.

Arsenal covered attacks several times at the very beginning. In general, only one goal scored is sheer bad luck. For example, in the end, Odegor did not convert almost heads-up after a typical situation when Saka intercepted a clearance from the goalkeeper.

Arsenal’s progress can be attributed solely to Norwich’s weakness and the opponent’s comfortable style. It’s really easy to look convincing against the backdrop of Norwich. But reducing everything to just this is also wrong.

Arsenal failed the first three games – but they were just a bad team, not as bad as it seems from the results. For example, in the game against Man City, the second goal was scored after Chambers hit in the face. And in the match against Brentford, the referee controversially scored one goal (it is not clear whether the ball remained in the field) and made an amazing mistake by scoring another, when the goalkeeper Leno was blocked at the goal. The non-interference of VAR was not understood not only by the fans of the team, but also, for example, Jürgen Klopp, who was also surprised by the video assistant’s decision.

By the way, this does not remove the blame from Leno himself, who at the start of the season is in terrible shape: he does not save at all in difficult situations and misses long-range shots into the near corner. The goal difference between the team now has a noticeable share of his personal responsibility.

Judges’ decisions and individual mistakes do not cancel a failed start, but still distort the picture a little. Arsenal are not playing as expected, but the last place in the table with zero goals after three matches did not reflect the level of the team.





Having said all this, you can go to the main thing. For the first time since the start of the season Arteta I was able from the first minutes to put up a line-up that is at least close to ideal. Well, or at least has something in common with him.

Ramsdale instead of Leno. Unexpectedly, so quickly, but generally consistent with Arteta’s desire to create competition for the German. He had little work in parrying blows, so for now it is possible to assess the style and positioning rather: he behaves confidently for a beginner and commands defenders.

Pair Gabriel White in the center of defense – this is, of course, the main link. Gabriel was one of the best on the team last season, and White has paid so much for the sum that best describes the level of hope for his game. With a solid bunch of central defenders and Tierney plays better. Tomiyasu – the most unobvious of the transfers, he is inferior in terms of contribution to the attack to the same Bellerin, whom he should replace. Apparently, the calculation is on the learning ability of a progressive player, as well as on the fact that he will not be traumatic.

Pair Lokonga-Maitland-Niles in the support zone is an experiment. But Party, obviously the first choice for the position, had already come out in the course of the match. Also a positive signal. Although the Maitland-Niles game showed that there were no special alternatives to Party: the Englishman was not convinced precisely in terms of action on the ball. Party is much stronger. Evaluate his advance pass at the start of the scoring combination.

Odegor came out in the last round, but his play in the renewed team still needs to be highlighted. Its influence can hardly be overestimated. Edegor – the one who turns endless passes across the field into dangerous moments. He gave only two passes under attack (for comparison: Pepe – six), but this is the case when statistics do not convey the influence of one player on the team. Almost all of Arsenal’s attacks went through him.

If Aubameyang, Pepe and Saka had been more precise, Arsenal’s reaction to a failed start would have been much more convincing. The three of them struck 18 shots (15 from the penalty area), but hit the target only five times. Absolutely abnormal statistics that cost the team a couple of goals. But nevertheless, the same Pepe is necessary at the start due to the ability to create moments in the class. If Odegaard is directing the entire game, then Pepe explodes in episodes, an important alternative.

Compared to the match against City, Arteta made seven substitutions at the base. This is not a different team, but close – even more so adjusted for the return to the 4-2-3-1 formation.





Even all these positive changes do not guarantee that the results will improve on the system. Because until now Arteta has not been able to achieve stability for at least four to five months. He still doesn’t seem like the man who can mask all the structural problems at the club and take the team to the next level. And he’s still at the very top of the Premier League coach’s list who could be fired anytime soon if the victory over Norwich remains an episode.

But at least this episode was a success for him. And this suggests that at least the team still supports him. So far, this is rather surprising, but this is also an argument in favor of the coach.