At the American stadium, the cat fell from a great height, but the fans managed to catch him – video

The whole stadium rejoiced for the poor animal and his rescuers! And how did they manage?

Curiosity at the match in the USA: the cat fell from the upper tier of the stadium, but the fans caught him

Effective action is not always the highlight of a match. Or even a miss. It happens that all the attention of fans and commentators is riveted … to save the cat!

Saved by the whole stadium

In the American football match between the teams of Appalachian State University and the University of Miami, there was either a curiosity, or a real drama. During the game, the fans had to save the cat, which fell from the stands of the upper tier of the stadium.

In the video of this moment, you can see how the fluffy is trying to catch its claws on the wire. The fans tried to reach the falling cat, but could not reach. Yes, and he could not get up on his own, therefore, unhooking on one leg, he slipped down. The poor animal was separated by a dozen meters from the lower tier of the stadium.

Fell on the flag

Judging by the atmosphere and screams, the whole stadium was rooting for the cat at that moment. But he still fell off and fell on one of the American flags stretched out by the fans. The fans miraculously managed to adjust and soften the fall. But since the height was great, the cat fell over it, however, fortunately, it flew off onto another stretched cloth.

A rescuer cheerleader happily lifted the cat above his head, alive and well, like Simba in The Lion King. Then the stadium rejoiced as if the home team had won the Super Bowl. Miami’s luckiest cat did not get injured, but out of fright with claws attacked his savior. According to ESPN, security officers managed to catch the cat, after which he was taken to a veterinary clinic.

“I didn’t know what happened. But I will say this, if this cat helps us in attacking in the red zone, we will try to provide her with our scholarship, “Miami coach Manny Diaz joked after the game.